Manager Product Preparation Volvo Buses Uddevalla
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Uddevalla Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Uddevalla
2026-05-05
, Munkedal
, Färgelanda
, Vänersborg
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Uddevalla
, Trollhättan
, Stenungsund
, Vara
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Company description:
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Job description:
Do you enjoy creating safe, well-run operations and improving how work gets done together? At Volvo Buses, you will lead a skilled team in Uddevalla and help build a culture where people feel supported; performance grows, and continuous improvement is part of everyday work.
What you will do
At Volvo Buses in Uddevalla, we bring together proud welding craftsmanship from the shipbuilding era with the precision and care shaped by decades of local car manufacturing. With a supportive, committed team, we produce high-quality frames and structures that help create world-class buses.
Our plant has around 130 engaged colleagues and is the first step in the chassis supply chain. We weld bus frames, cross members, and other welded components, mainly for Volvo Buses and also for other parts of the Volvo Group. Each year, we manufacture approximately 2,000 to 3,000 bus frames.
As Product preparation manager you will lead a team of preparation engineers, product technicians, and welding- and referens system specialists. You will focus together with your team on improving our product introduction process. This will be a key success factor in an environment where changes increase and time to market is a challenge. Your team will also drive our internal process projects and our improvement activities.
Who are you?
You are a steady, inclusive leader who enjoys helping others succeed and believes great results come from clarity, trust, and teamwork. You bring:
Essential
Proven leadership experience in manufacturing engineering, ideally in welding or metal fabrication
Experience from the automotive industry or related vehicle manufacturing
Experience leading both industrial and office workers building engaged, high-performing teams
Clear communication skills in Swedish and English, across all levels
Nice to have
Knowledge of welding standards, reference systems, process control, and industrialization
Experience in setting up an introduction of new products process flow
Experience leading change initiatives and cross-collaboration with product development
Demonstrated Lean experience (for example Kaizen, daily management, standard work, problem solving)
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy; A key leadership role where safety, wellbeing, and people development come first. A collaborative culture with strong partnerships across production and support functions. Opportunities to grow within Volvo Group and build a long-term career and the opportunity to work in a practical Uddevalla environment where improvements are welcomed and can be implemented quickly
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact: Andreas Eriksson, Head of Operations Uddevalla, andreas.eriksson.5@volvo.com
, phone: 0739022878 or Alexandra Hultberg, People & Culture Manager, alexandra.hultberg@volvo.com
, phone: 0739028226
Last application date: 20th of May
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
At Volvo Buses you join one of the world's leading providers of sustainable people transport solutions. What we do affects millions of people around the world: passengers, drivers, customers; in fact, entire cities and countries. This job gives you the opportunity to work with the future of people transportation and infrastructure. We have a strong culture of working together to help each other, sharing knowledge and experience. Together, we shape the world we want to live in. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "31454-44158583". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
451 55 UDDEVALLA Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mrs.
Mona Teien Borkmann +46 739028137 Jobbnummer
9893562