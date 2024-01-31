Manager Product Management
Manager Product Management Business Unit Brazed and Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet.
You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress.
Business Unit Brazed and Fusion Bonded Heat Exchanger is in a very dynamic phase with many new products and opportunities ahead. Our Product portfolio is offered on the global market and across a wide range of applications. We are now preparing to gear up and are currently looking for a Manager for our Product Management team.
About the job
Product Management will be a critical team in our new function Strategic Marketing and Product Management, and the Manager for Product Management will report to the Head of Strategic Marketing and Product Management.
As a Manager for Product Management you will lead, manage, develop, and motivate the Product Management team, which currently comprise of 2 experienced Product Managers. The main responsibility for Product Management is to drive and safeguard the competitiveness of the BHE, FHE and ALICS product portfolios by active planning and execution of Product Life Cycle Management initiatives.
To succeed in this role, you need to lead and participate in reviews and analyses of our product portfolio based on customer, application, and industry drivers and requirements in close collaboration with internal as well as external stakeholders. The conclusions from these activities is the Product Road Map identifying new product development, existing product development, product terminations, and supply chain development.
Who are you?
• An experienced leader, with a background in large international engineering-based corporation(s).
• An experienced engineer with thorough understanding of highly engineered products, preferably plate heat exchangers achieved by working with products, applications, and markets over the full product life cycle.
• Marketing or commercial experience is an advantage.
• As a person you are structured and analytical, with a high focus on and understanding of the business.
• You have the ability to move from information collection to analysis and decision making.
• You have good communication and networking skills, accompanied by a strong drive and lots of energy.
• You have a working ability in both written and spoken English.
For more information, please contact.
Hans K. Hoiden, Head of Research & Development, Manager Product Management (acting), Business Unit Brazed and Fusion Bonded Heat Exchangers, +46 766 441501
Divya Sharma, Talent Acquisition Partner at divya.sharma@alfalval.com
For union information, please contact
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 289 16 64
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366 985
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
"We care about diversity, inclusion and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games."
We review applications continually so please send in your application as soon as possible.
