Manager Operations Within Hvdc Control & Protection
2023-05-24
At Hitachi Energy, we take pride in our position as a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and selling innovative DC transmission systems through our HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) product group. Our HVDC technology plays a crucial role in efficiently transmitting electricity over long distances, including through submarine cables, while seamlessly connecting power systems across the globe.
The success of our business hinges on the dedication and competence of our exceptional team members. As we strive for continued excellence, we are actively seeking a talented Operations Manager who can bring a unique perspective, foster an inclusive environment, and empower their team to excel, while embodying the core values of Hitachi Energy.
In this pivotal role, you will join our dynamic and diverse global management team during an exciting phase of growth, as the demand for our solutions continues to soar. As we expand our operations to help our clients achieve their environmental targets, you will report to the Global Manager of HVDC Control & Protection and lead the Global HVDC Control & Protection Operations team and domain.
We are specifically looking for an engaging and driven leader who will guide the Global HVDC Control & Protection Operations domain and team in delivering exceptional results. In this role, you will have the opportunity to shape and develop the team while overseeing the delivery HVDC Tenders and Projects on a global scale within the Control & Protection organization.
We highly value diversity and encourage women to apply. We are eager to learn more about your unique qualifications, experiences, and perspectives. Do not hesitate to submit your application, even if you do not meet every requirement. We have a collaborative team that celebrates diverse backgrounds, waiting for you to join our ranks!
Your Responsibilities
Be a positive role model and inspire your team and beyond by exemplifying Hitachi Energy's Leadership Pillars, which include living our vision, fostering collaboration, fulfilling promises, and developing people.
Lead the HVDC Control & Protection Operations management team, with a focus on team and individual development, while collaborating with other departments to align operational initiatives with business goals.
Plan and optimize team composition, individual development, and competences required to meet business needs, in alignment with internal stakeholders and customers.
Ensure efficient and high-quality operations by developing and documenting work processes, monitoring adherence, outlining relevant KPI's and leading continuous improvement efforts within your domain.
Provide regular reporting on operational progress, ongoing activities, and potential risks to the Global Manager of HVDC Control & Protection and Project Engineering Managers.
Your Background
Strong interest, and preferably documented experience, in operations management, process optimization, and team development, preferably within the HVDC field.
Passion for operational excellence, with the ability to thrive in a dynamic environment and take full responsibility for your scope, delivering results on time and inspire your management team.
Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, and proficiency in utilizing digital collaboration tools to efficiently communicate with your team and stakeholders.
Possess an open, curious, and problem-solving mindset, with a drive to improve existing processes, work methods, and tools as needed.
Proficient and fluent in English, as you will be part of an international setting requiring communication with individuals from around the world.
Knowledge of Swedish would be advantageous.
Additional information
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 15th of August!
Recruiting Manager Sophie Fryland, sophie.fryland@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Sophie Fryland, sophie.fryland@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86 Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85 Ledarna: Christer Fridlund, +46107-38 29 12. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Petra Berggren petra.berggren@hitachienergy.com
