Manager Operations Center
2024-12-12
Join Schibsted Media as Manager of the Operations Centre (OC)!Are you passionate about ensuring the smooth operation of mission-critical systems in a dynamic, fast-paced environment? Do you excel at strategic planning while managing day-to-day operations with precision and care? If so, this is your chance to shape the future of Schibsted Media's IT infrastructure and service operations!
We're seeking a Manager for the Operations Centre (OC) to oversee and ensure the operational excellence of Schibsted Media's IT systems. In this pivotal role, you'll collaborate with cross-functional teams to support our strategic objectives and deliver outstanding service to the organization.
About the Team
Schibsted Media is building a new IT organisation responsible for all IT services in the company. The Network Operations Centre is at the heart of this transformation, tasked with ensuring the stability and performance of our infrastructure and applications.
As part of the broader effort to transition Schibsted Media into a standalone entity, the OC will play a key role in supporting, driving, and finalizing the separation of services during the temporary service agreement period.
Your Role and Responsibilities
As the Manager for the Operations Centre, you will:
- Strategic Planning and Implementation: Develop and execute strategies to enhance operational efficiency, reliability, and scalability of the OC.
- Lead and Manage: Build and guide a high-performing team, ensuring seamless OC operations.
- Crisis Management: Serve as the primary point of contact during crises, coordinating with stakeholders to mitigate risks and resume normal operations swiftly.
- Performance Monitoring: Implement and monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) to assess OC effectiveness.
- Technology Oversight: Optimize IT systems and technologies within the OC to ensure high availability and reliability of news distribution services.
- Stakeholder Communication: Maintain clear and effective communication with senior management, IT teams, and external service providers.
- Continuous Improvement: Foster a culture of innovation by identifying and implementing best practices in OC management and operations.
You will also define the team structure and capabilities, ensuring alignment with Schibsted Media's long-term vision and tech strategy. Setting up robust work processes, tools, and service-level agreements will be key to achieving operational excellence.
Who You Are
You'll thrive in this role if you are:
- Strategic: A forward-thinker who anticipates challenges and creates actionable plans to address them.
- Adaptable: Comfortable navigating a fast-paced, ever-evolving media environment.
- Collaborative and Service-Minded: Skilled at fostering relationships and delivering pragmatic, high-quality solutions.
- A Strong Leader: Experienced in guiding and motivating teams to achieve operational excellence.
- Technically Proficient: In-depth knowledge of IT infrastructure and systems, especially those relevant to OC operations and news media distribution.
Key Skills and Experience
Must-Haves:
- Strong experience in IT Service Management methodologies and practices.
- Proven track record in managing control centre operations or IT management.
- Demonstrated leadership skills in building and managing high-performing teams.
- Strategic thinking and adaptability in a dynamic environment.
- A service-minded, pragmatic, and collaborative approach.
Nice-to-Haves:
- Knowledge of cybersecurity, including risk management and network protection.
- Experience with strategic sourcing analytics to evaluate in-house versus outsourced services.
- Background in the news media industry, particularly in managing IT or control centre operations.
Why Join Schibsted Media?
At Schibsted Media, we empower people to make informed decisions by strengthening democratic societies through high-quality journalism. As Manager of the Operations Centre, you'll play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of our mission-critical systems, contributing to meaningful work that impacts millions across the Nordics.
Ready to lead the way? Apply now and help shape the future of Schibsted Media!
Independent Journalism - That's our business
Schibsted Media Group includes some of the strongest media brands in the Nordics, including VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, Omni, and Podme.
Every day, nearly seven million people turn to our editorial media to stay informed, engaged, and entertained through text, audio, images, and video. The trust of our users is crucial to us. To maintain this trust, we prioritise truth, verifiability, and transparency.
Our 2,800 employees are based in Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger, Stockholm, Helsinki, Krakow, and Gdansk. We rely on all of them to succeed, through close collaboration across editorial teams, product and technology environments, and subscription and advertising units.
What began as Christian Schibsted's small printing business in Christiania (now Oslo) in 1839 has grown into one of the leading media companies in the Nordics. For nearly two centuries, our journalism has empowered people, built communities, exposed abuses of power, and strengthened democracies. Our democracies depend on independent journalism. That's our business. Ersättning
