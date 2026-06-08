Manager operation
ABB AB / Elektronikjobb / Västerås Visa alla elektronikjobb i Västerås
2026-06-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner—and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
This position reports to: Business Manager - Commercial and Portfo.
Your responsibilities
Are you ready to drive the execution of synchronous condenser projects and be part of the energy transformation era? We are seeking an experienced Operations Manager to lead our international project portfolio within the Motion High Power division in Sweden. This role offers the opportunity to deliver impactful solutions, support grid stability, and foster global business growth.
As Operations Manager, you'll be responsible for making sure our synchronous condenser projects run smoothly from start to finish. You'll work with engineers, project managers, and other specialists to solve problems, keep projects on track, and handle day-to-day challenges. You'll talk directly to customers and partners, making sure everyone's needs are met and that we deliver what we promise.
Key responsibilities
Lead and develop a team of project managers and lead engineers, ensuring high performance, engagement, and the right capabilities
Own the project portfolio performance, including revenue, profitability, and resource planning across international markets
Manage the full project lifecycle, ensuring high-quality, reliability, and timely delivery
Ensure effective staffing and long-term competence development aligned with business needs
Develop and continuously improve processes to enhance efficiency, scalability, and consistency
Build strong partnerships with commercial and technical stakeholders to support growth and customer success
Drive forward-looking strategies and continuous improvement initiatives, ensuring a proactive and competitive organization
Your Background
MSc degree in electrical or mechanical engineering, or equivalent
Over 10 years of professional experience in operations management, service delivery, and project execution within the energy sector
Proven track record in senior managerial roles, leading large-scale projects and teams
Extensive technical competence in synchronous condensers, grid stability, and related technologies
Global business experience and ability to navigate diverse markets
Strong partnership skills with commercial and technical stakeholders
Strategic mindset with a practical, structured, and proactive approach
Clear verbal and written communication in English and Swedish
More about us
ABB Motion High Power (MOHP) Division offers a comprehensive product portfolio of large AC motors and generators. From general purpose to highly customized designs, synchronous motors provide high efficiency, reliability and availability across all major industries and applications, including some in the toughest and most demanding environments. The division also has a long track record of designing and building generators for wide range of industries, including power generation, marine, oil and gas, mining, and data centers.
Recruiting Manager Kristina Carlquist, +46 706-03 22 03, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703-96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767-69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730-77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is June 19, 2026. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process! Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
Elmotorgatan 2 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2 Jobbnummer
9951824