Manager of Employer Branding & Talent Marketing
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Company Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Are you passionate about building a world-class employer brand and shaping how top talent experiences a company from the outside in? We are looking for a strategically minded and creatively driven Manager of Employer Branding and Talent Marketing to lead our talented employer branding team at H&M Group.
You will play a key role in aligning our global employer brand with our commercial identity, driving engagement across candidate touchpoints, and equipping regions with scalable and high impact content. In this role, you'll combine creativity, data, and leadership to position us as an employer of choice in a complex and competitive global talent market.
Key responsibilities:
Define and lead the global Employer Branding and Talent Marketing strategy, ensuring alignment with business goals and company values.
Own the creative direction of the employer brand across all channels, ensuring consistency in messaging, design, and storytelling.
Guide the development and execution of a data-driven EVP (Employee Value Proposition) marketing strategy.
Lead the employer branding team through clear direction, resource planning, and coaching.
Collaborate cross-functionally with HR, Communications, Marketing, and regional teams to deliver impactful, localized campaigns.
Partner with internal stakeholders to improve the candidate experience and support talent attraction.
Monitor and manage external employer reputation through platforms like Glassdoor, LinkedIn, and employer ranking initiatives.
Ensure our career site reflects our employer branding strategy with relevant compelling content.
Drive the implementation of global campaign toolkits for use in local activations, events, and outreach.
Establish standards and governance for employer branding content across channels to ensure brand consistency and effectiveness.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Proven experience in employer branding and talent marketing
Strong leadership skills, with experience leading creative and/or marketing teams
A strategic mindset and the ability to translate business goals into impactful branding strategies
Experience working with digital campaigns, social media, career sites, and employer branding channels
Confidence navigating complex, matrix organisations and collaborating cross-functionally
A data-driven and analytical approach to marketing and decision-making
Excellent communication and storytelling skills
Experience from brand-centric companies
Fluency in English
And people who are...
Creatively driven, yet commercially grounded
Structured, scalable, and outcome-oriented
Collaborative and confident influencing senior stakeholders
Curious, inclusive, and passionate about shaping meaningful candidate experiences
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group, we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our colleagues attractive benefits, flexible working conditions, and extensive development opportunities around the globe. Here, you'll have the chance to make a real impact while growing both personally and professionally.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands, both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Program - HIP. Learn more about the program here.
With a presence in markets around the world, we offer extensive career development and international mobility.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Årstaängsvägen (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9889106