Manager of Employer Branding and Talent Marketing
2025-04-18
Company Description
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
Job Description
Are you passionate about building a world-class employer brand and shaping how top talent experiences a company from the outside in? We are looking for a strategically minded and creatively driven Manager of Employer Branding and Talent Marketing to lead our talented employer branding team within the JOIN function.
You will play a key role in aligning our global employer brand with our commercial identity, driving engagement across candidate touchpoints, and equipping regions with scalable and high impact content. In this role, you'll combine creativity, data, and leadership to position us as an employer of choice in a complex and competitive global talent market.
Key responsibilities:
Define and lead the global Employer Branding and Talent Marketing strategy, ensuring alignment with business goals and company values.
Own the creative direction of the employer brand across all channels, ensuring consistency in messaging, design, and storytelling.
Guide the development and execution of a data-driven EVP (Employee Value Proposition) marketing strategy.
Lead the employer branding team through clear direction, resource planning, and coaching.
Collaborate cross-functionally with HR, Communications, Marketing, and regional teams to deliver impactful, localized campaigns.
Partner with internal stakeholders to improve the candidate experience and support talent attraction.
Monitor and manage external employer reputation through platforms like Glassdoor, LinkedIn, and employer ranking initiatives.
Ensure our career site reflects our employer branding strategy with relevant compelling content.
Drive the implementation of global campaign toolkits for use in local activations, events, and outreach.
Establish standards and governance for employer branding content across channels to ensure brand consistency and effectiveness.
Qualifications
Proven experience in employer branding and talent marketing.
Strong leadership capabilities with experience leading creative and/or marketing teams.
Strategic mindset with the ability to translate business goals into impactful branding strategies.
Experience working with or leading digital campaigns, social media, career sites, and other employer branding channels.
Comfortable navigating complex matrix organizations and collaborating with cross-functional stakeholders.
Data-driven and analytical approach to marketing and decision making.
Excellent storytelling and communication skills.
Experience from brand-centric companies.
Fluent in English.
Additional Information
This is a full-time position based in Stockholm. Apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 1st of May 2025. We will review and interview candidates ongoing. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through the career page. Så ansöker du
