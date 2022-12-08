Manager Mission Systems
Saab AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Karlskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Karlskrona
2022-12-08
, Ronneby
, Torsås
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Karlskrona
, Ronneby
, Karlshamn
, Emmaboda
, Tingsryd
eller i hela Sverige
We are on an exceptional journey with a clear objective on keeping our society safe. We accomplish our objective with new exciting projects that challenge us both in a technical as well as in an organizational view. We challenge all experienced leaders to apply, if you like to take an operational role and has what it takes to lead in change and possess the kind of leadership that inspires people to walk the extra mile!
Manager for Mission Systems in Karlskrona!
Your role
You will lead and develop a growing team System Engineers working within Mission Systems, who are responsible for the design and integration of the ship weapon, sensors, navigation and communication systems in our surface vessel programs. The section's everyday life is based upon dialogue and corporation with various external and internal stakeholders, such as FMV, technology suppliers, the Design & Engineering organization and with our procurement and production teams. The team is located in Karlskrona, at the yard, where our naval products are built and commissioned.
This is an operational role where you utilize both your technical understanding as well as vital leadership skills to work closely with your team in order to secure project deliveries in our national and international surface vessel programs. You will work together with your peer managers setting up strategic plans and line out the next generation strategy for our naval projects. As a leader, you will drive and motivate a growing team of skilled engineers and you will encourage them to take a big portion of personal responsibility and create a helping organization both within and outside your own section. You define individual and project related goals for all team members, and support them to succeed in their daily work.
You will report to the Head of Mission Systems Electrical Automation (MSEA) division and will be a member of the MSEA management team where you take an active part in the strategic work, such as long-term resource and competence planning, process development, team-to-team cooperation and development of technical & business roadmaps.
The main tasks are:
* Project responsibilities including resource planning, project progress follow-up for your team's activities and accountability for the team's deliveries in all projects
* Responsible for the technical quality of your team deliveries
* Responsible of the team's quotation work, line budget and project budget
* Continuously improving work methods to improve quality
* Manage line activities including performance management, salaries, competence and process development
* Responsible of technical and competence roadmaps for your team and the team's technical area
Your profile
We are looking for you who have a genuine interest in people and are solution-oriented, understanding the importance of interacting and working cross-functionally to find the best answers to complex problems. A success factor will be the ability to quickly get an overview and understand business, build networks and gain trust within the company. We believe you have a technical background within the field combined with a strategic view, working in a structured and long-term way but can be flexible and take fast decisions when required. You are highly motivated and always seek ways to improve efficiency and to reach goals. You have the ability to understand and analyze technical problems and challenges within own technical area to advice co-workers, take decisions and setup technical roadmaps.
Required skills:
* Experience of leading engineers as line manager or project manager, working with organizations in change and with large-scale projects
* MSc within mechanical/electrical engineering or equivalent experience within the area
* Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English, verbal and written
Desired skills:
* Knowledge of one or several of following areas: Naval Combat / Navigation / Communication systems, Systems Engineering, Requirement Analysis, Change management, B2B
* Driving license
* Knowledge of Saab systems and ways of working
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions, requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
This is a chance to be part of a skilled, hard-working and helpful team in an open-minded environment! Our approach is that everyone should be successful in his or her work. You will be a member of the MSEA management team, where you work strategic together with your fellow managers. The team is a dynamic mix of experienced and new managers, which all have the ambition to help each other to reach individual and common goals. MSEA division is part of the Design & Engineering organization of the Surface Vessel Business unit, which operate from our Saab Kockums offices in Malmö and Karlskrona.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Business area Kockums is a world leader in its segment in terms of development, production and in-service support of submarines, surface vessels and naval systems.
Last application date is 5th of February; however the position may be filled before the closing date. Questions about the job, please contact recruiting manager Esko Forsén +46 734 34 22 65 Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_16791". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab Kockums AB Jobbnummer
7241472