Manager Mechanical & Thermal Technology
2023-11-07
Manager of Mechanical & Thermal Technology
Our cutting-edge technologies drive sustainability in the existing industry, focusing on energy efficiency, reducing emissions, and recovering waste heat. Our solutions pave the way for the transition to clean energy and a circular economy. The Gasketed Plate Heat Exchanger stands as one of the most pivotal technologies and plays a key role in the ongoing energy transition.
Who You Are
We are seeking an experienced leader to lead a team of highly skilled specialists. You possess a strategic perspective and a sincere interest in technology. You thrive in leadership roles and are passionate about nurturing talent, advancing technology, and fostering business growth, always with the customer at the forefront. Building networks, nurturing relationships, and collaborating with colleagues and external partners are activities you find fulfilling.
About the Role
As the Manager of Mechanical & Thermal Technology, your responsibility extends to a team specializing in heat transfer, fluid mechanics, data analytics, pressure vessel requirements and approvals, structural mechanics, design, and calculation methodologies.
Mechanical & Thermal Technology constitutes a vital component of R&D within the Business Unit for Gasketed Plate Heat Exchangers (GPHE). The Mechanical & Thermal Technology team holds global accountability for the development of knowledge and expertise and keeps a close eye on the advancements within core competency areas. The team collaborates with and supports the Business Unit GPHE, as well as other heat exchanger-based Business Units in the Energy Division, Marine Division, and Food & Water Division, along with sales companies.
In your role as the Manager for Mechanical & Thermal Technology, you will guide and mentor a team of proficient engineers and specialists within their respective core competency areas. You will be responsible for attracting and retaining top talents and consistently nurturing your organization. Your mission is to ensure the ongoing development and enhancement of the core competency area to bolster the competitiveness of our products. Success in your role entails collaborating across various departments within Alfa Laval and externally. You will be an integral part of the R&D management team, where your contributions will shape the future of R&D and secure our success.
Your Qualifications
You bring with you a wealth of experience gained in a dynamic international R&D environment, preferably within Mechanical and/or Thermal engineering. Your outstanding leadership skills, evidenced by your track record of building and inspiring high-performing teams, are your forte.
Ideally, you hold a Master's degree or Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, or a related field, and are proficient in English as your primary working language.
What's in it for You
We present an exciting position within an open and welcoming environment, where we collaborate to foster personal and collective growth and create value. Your work will make a substantial impact on Alfa Laval's future success.
