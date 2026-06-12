Manager Measurement and instrumentation
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2026-06-12
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
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, Motala
, Örebro
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Would you like to be a part of and driving the testing of future solutions for the energy transition?
At Siemens Energy, innovation and reliability are at the heart of everything we do.
A Snapshot of Your Day
Measurement and instrumentation systems team design, implement, and support advanced measurement systems tailored to gas turbine technologies, ensuring precision and reliability in every test. They provide expert support and technical guidance to teams across product development, manufacturing, and assembly, helping to translate data into actionable insights.
Play an active role in the full lifecycle of your measurement systems—from installation and operation during testing to dismounting and post-test evaluation.
As a group manager your main responsibility will be the continuous development of your team, it will also include collaboration with multiple interfaces within and outside the company and responsibility for health and safety.
Do you want to expand your responsibilities and grow your leadership skills in a dynamic, challenging, and rewarding environment? If so, this opportunity is made for you.
How You'll Make an Impact
You will work strategically and operationally with planning of resources and equipment, efficiency and workload. Be the contact and build network with several internal and external interfaces regarding testing topics. In this role, you will lead and develop a high-performing team of Testing engineers. Co‐create with experts from every corner of the organization and our partners worldwide. Help shape the future of Test operations through world-class product testing.
What You Bring
You have an interest in developing people and organizations and enjoy driving change for future excellence with a coaching approach.
Practical experience with electronics and measurement systems, as well as previous leadership experience is an advantage.
About the Team
You'll be leading the Measurements and instrumentation systems team, a team dedicated to advancing measurement methods for prototype testing and validation. Together, they work with a wide range of systems designed to capture critical data and other key performance indicators.
You'll collaborate with innovative colleagues who bring deep expertise in measurement techniques tailored for gas turbine prototype testing. The team is rich in experience and always ready to support, offering mentorship and knowledge-sharing.
The team consists of 11 full-time employees, 5 contractors with different backgrounds, experience and responsibilities. The work is mainly carried out on site in Finspång but you will have several interfaces with global internal and external suppliers.
You will be a part of the CDE TEST management team and involved in strategic and operational planning and management of tasks.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character – no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate – apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs,
id nr 289279 not later than 2026-07-12.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
We refrain from all contact with staffing and recruitment companies, or advertising brokers.
Location: Finspång
Trade Union Representatives:
Unionen, unionen.finspang.se@siemens-energy.com
Sveriges Ingenjörer & SACO, asi.se@siemens-energy.com
Ledarna, Anders Fors, anders.fors@siemens-energy.com
IF Metall, Mikael Malmgren, mikael.malmgren@siemens-energy.com
#LI-NT1 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "289279". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048)
612 83 FINSPAANG Arbetsplats
Finspaang Jobbnummer
9960731