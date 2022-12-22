Manager Manufacturing
Olink Proteomics AB / Chefsjobb / Uppsala Visa alla chefsjobb i Uppsala
2022-12-22
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Olink Proteomics AB i Uppsala
Who we are
Olink Proteomics is a rapidly growing life science company committed to advancing the understanding of human diseases through proteomics. We are dedicated to innovation, quality, rigor, and transparency, providing outstanding solutions and support for human protein biomarker discovery.
The vital role of proteins in understanding human biology has been recognized for many decades, but technological limitations severely restricted the comprehensive investigation of the huge number of proteins that could be important in different biological processes and diseases. With Olink, scientists can now simultaneously measure thousands of human proteins using just a few uL of blood sample, with highly specific, thoroughly validated assays that cover a very wide dynamic range (fg/mL to ug/mL).
In a few years, Olink has grown rapidly from a small, Sweden-based company offering assays for a few hundred proteins, to a NASDAQ-listed (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.olink.com%2Finvestor-relations&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=%2F1avRLTDgaZQT7%2FHLQVoC2z6iY%2FlV6p088C3xz0TkuI%3D&reserved=0)
organization with a strong global presence, a broad portfolio (https://eur01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.olink.com%2Fproducts-services%2F&data=05%7C01%7Cthomas.bennett%40olink.com%7C44d00a4e60cc45da8f8b08da2d189513%7C0bc012cfb3e946bd95a6cecc37315bb1%7C1%7C0%7C637871880838157918%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=67Dhfg2OK3oTJU4HR9ipLduzEFYVrwrcHRERFZ%2BShm8%3D&reserved=0)
of flexible protein biomarker solutions and library of high quality, thoroughly validated assays that covers ~3000 proteins.
Position Description
Olink is expanding rapidly, and we are now looking to hire a Manager Manufacturing. You will be reporting to the Supply Chain Director and be based in our Uppsala headquarters.
This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to manage the Manufacturing department and set the standard for manufacturing at Olink. You will lead and develop the Manufacturing team and have the main responsibility of making sure that products are produced in time, with high efficiency and in line with the quality specifications. You will have 14 direct reports but just like Olink in general, the manufacturing department is growing.
Primary Responsibilities
The Manufacturing department's main responsibility is to plan and produce all OLINK products in accordance with demand and decided service levels. You will be responsible for:
• Manufacturing in accordance with decided inventory levels to specified quality levels in a cost-efficient manner.
• Secure capabilities and capacity in infrastructure, human resources, and equipment.
• Develop and optimize processes to ensure quality and a cost efficient and timely operation.
• Develop and optimize both the manufacturing organization as well as the individual contributors.
• Staffing, budget, and work environment responsibility.
Qualifications/Skills
• University degree within Chemistry/Engineering/Industrial Engineering and Management or equivalent.
• Industry experience from a management position within Operations, Manufacturing management etc. Experience from the Life Science industry is a plus.
• Experience from operations in quality-controlled environments in an international setting.
• Fluent in communication (speaking/reading/writing) in both Swedish and English.
As a person you should be a self-motivated, and pro-active leader with an interest in developing employees, teams, and processes. You need to have integrity and the ability to be pragmatic when needed. Finally, you should have the ability to listen to your employees and motivate as well as empower them to take initiative.
The last application day is on the 16th of January 2023. Please be aware that the position might be filled before the last application date. If this sounds interesting, please send us your application, and come join Olink! Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Olink Proteomics AB
(org.nr 559046-8632), https://www.olink.com/ Arbetsplats
Olink Jobbnummer
7288615