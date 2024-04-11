Manager Maintenance Control
Manager Maintenance Control
Join us as the Manager Maintenance Control and take the helm in steering our Maintenance Operations within the Airline's Continued Airworthiness Management Organization (CAMO). In this role, reporting directly to the Head of Maintenance Planning and Control, you'll lead a dynamic team of 30 individuals, guiding them towards operational excellence and achieving key performance targets such as on-time performance and aircraft availability. You'll be instrumental in ensuring that our daily technical operations adhere to the highest safety standards set by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and local authorities, all while maintaining the utmost reliability of our aircraft fleet.
If you're ready to lead with impact and drive excellence in aircraft maintenance, apply now to be part of our team!
Challenges you will work on
In this role, you'll maintain communication with stakeholders like operations control and engineering to ensure aircraft safety and availability. Collaborating with regulatory authorities and external providers, you'll ensure compliance and representation in cross-functional projects. Additionally, you'll lead a team, fostering a culture of excellence and continuous learning, while promoting effective communication and alignment with organizational goals.
As a Manager Maintenance Control at SAS you will:
• Direct and coordinate the day-to-day maintenance activities, ensuring they are executed according to the maintenance schedule and in compliance with aviation regulations.
• Ensure that all practices adhere to regulatory requirements and safety standards.
• Work closely with the planning department to develop and optimize maintenance schedules, ensuring aircraft availability meets operational requirements.
• Maintain means to provide technical guidance and support for complex maintenance issues. Oversee troubleshooting processes and ensure effective solutions are implemented.
• Implement quality control measures to monitor and improve the quality of the work conducted.
• Develop and manage the maintenance budget, ensuring cost-effective operations while maintaining high safety and quality standards.
• Identify opportunities for operational improvements within the maintenance department. Implement best practices and innovative solutions to enhance efficiency and reliability.
• Leverage existing systems and resources to create and implement digital tools designed to enhance operational performance.
To be successful, we believe you should have:
• EASA Part 66 Aircraft Maintenance License (AML) Category B/C preferably with an aircraft rating of one aircraft type in SAS fleet (does not need to be valid but shall cover relevant SAS operated aircraft type(s)) or other relevant education.
• Minimum 5 years relevant experience within the aviation industry, related to continuing airworthiness or aircraft maintenance, preferably with at least 3 years in a supervisory or managerial role.
• Proven leadership and team management skills
• Good understanding and experience with maintenance contracts and interface procedure manuals.
• Experience and track record with project and business management.
• Practical experience of working with Swiss AS Amos MMIS system
• Understanding of IOSA Standards (Section 4. MNT) EASA (EU) Continued Airworthiness No 1321/2014 Regulations, ICAO Requirements of Extended Range Twin-engine Operations (ETOPS) and Safety Management Systems.
• Bachelor of Engineering / Science or higher education can be seen as beneficial but is not required.
As a person you have:
• Ability to lead, motivate, and manage a team of maintenance professionals
• Strong analytical skills
• Excellent communication abilities to effectively interact externally as well as internally
• Exceptional ability to adapt and thrive in the fast-paced, unpredictable aviation industry.
Other of Importance
• Deadline for application: April 30th
• Desired startdate: As soon as possible
• Position: Fulltime (100%) starting with a 6 month probation period
• This position is based in Frösundavik, Solna (Stockholm)
• To be eligible for this position you need a EU-work permit
For questions regarding the position or recruitment, please contact hiring manager Ville Koskinen at ville.koskinen@sas.se
