Manager Logistics & Sustainability
Saab AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-12-21
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Saab AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Ale
, Borås
, Vänersborg
eller i hela Sverige
The Production Development unit is responsible for development of production tests, infrastructures for production test, industrialisation of products, production engineering and logistics development. To collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate sustainability principles into business processes, products, and services to reduce the organisation's environmental impact and promote sustainability.
Your role
You will be a member of the Production Development Management Team where your main responsibility will be to lead
*
and manage the logistics development team to ensure smooth operations, effective resource allocation, and successful project execution.
*
sustainability-related projects and initiatives, providing guidance, coaching, and support to teams throughout the organisation to achieve sustainability targets and objectives.
You and your team will interact with the production units, design department, subproject managers as well as other functions within Sourcing, Production and Development.
Jointly we work towards our vision to continuously improve our leadership and processes. Increasing the level of empowerment within our teams is crucial.
Your responsibilities will include:
*
Coaching your teams towards agreed goals and strategies
*
Developing the skills and abilities of the subordinates and securing a good working environment within the unit
*
Achieving agreed results for your area of responsibility, including finances, quality, delivery capacity and efficiency
*
Leading in accordance with our organisational values
*
Handling all the day-to-day decisions in the organisation
The group led by you will comprise of approximately 10 members including consultants.
Your profile
We are seeking a results-driven and experienced Manager, to lead and oversee our logistics development team. The successful candidate will be responsible for strategizing and implementing initiatives to improve our logistics processes, optimise supply chain performance, and drive innovation within the organisation.
The candidate will also be responsible for implementing and overseeing health, safety, and environmental programs to ensure compliance with regulations, foster a safety-first culture, and minimize our environmental impact.
We believe you thrive in a high paced, dynamic environment and you persistently drive, and adapt to, changes and new demands.
We also expect you have:
*
Appropriate professional or postgraduate qualification, such as a Bachelor's degree in supply chain management, production engineering, industrial engineering, mechanical engineering, or a related field
*
Experience in leading and coaching teams
*
Focus on keeping promises always
*
Adequate experience within the area of operation, production strategy, production processes and production flows
*
Experience from working in an international and multicultural environment
*
Ability to pair strategic thinking with operational actions
*
Personal leadership drive, creativity and positive energy
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 19,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer, more sustainable and more equitable world. Read more about us here.
Business area Surveillance offers world-leading technology for monitoring and decision support to protect against threats. The portfolio covers radar systems, electronic warfare, combat systems as well as safety and security solutions.
Please observe that you can send us your application in either Swedish or English.
Saab is a company with a strong people-orientation. We offer a friendly work environment where we support and help each other to be at our best. Continuous learning, career & talent development and employee well-being are examples of areas where we always put the strongest effort to offer great opportunities. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-01-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "REQ_22330". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab AB
(org.nr 556036-0793) Arbetsplats
Saab AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Saab AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8348612