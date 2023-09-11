Manager Global Material Control

Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Scania Logistics Nordic, is a business unit within Scania Logistics. Our mission is to develop, operate and optimize our supply chain from supplier to Scania and TRATON production. The responsibility includes Regional Material Control for the Nordic region and the Logistic Centres in Sweden (goods arrival, storage and picking parts and units for our customers at the assembly units and Research & Development).
Regional Material Control Nordic (RMC) is together with RMC Central Europe, RMC Latin America and RMC China responsible for the inbound flows to all global production units. In each RMC there are four focus areas represented: Global Material Control, Transport Control, Packaging Handling, Distribution & Control and Logistic Supplier Management. One of the managers from our management teamt will take on a new challenge at Scania and therefore we are now searching for a new manager for one of the Global Material Control teams.
The main task of Global Material Control is to call off material from suppliers, optimize the transportation flows and manage deviations coming up in that process. We are today responsible for the supplier regions: Scandinavia, the Baltics and Poland, meaning that we manage deliveries and transport flows from all suppliers located in these regions, with the mission to secure material availability at Scania's production units by close cooperation with the suppliers and in collaboration with other departments involved in the Supply Chain.
Your work assignments
There are three Global Material Control groups within RMC Nordic. You will be responsible for one of them, including suppliers and flows in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. The team consists of global material controllers and transport optimizers - including two team leaders, working closely together to support the daily operations.
As manager for the team, you are expected to lead by example, act as a role model and both support and challenge your team members to reach the defined targets while continuously improve the team and department's performance. You will lead the daily work, act as an escalation step for you team members and you will have the mandate to take decisions for specific actions when it comes to operational activities or the setup of the team.
In this position you will also be a part of the RMC Nordic management team, where we will define the strategies for the department and together define activities to develop our methods, processes and most importantly our teams and employees to be able to meet the future business needs of Scania and the TRATON Group.
This is a job in an international environment with many contact surfaces, both internally and externally, where communication and cooperation are the keys to success.
Your profile
You have a university degree, preferably previous management experience, but most importantly a proven record of deep knowledge within logistics, preferable within Material Control. You need to be communicative, driven and method focused. You need to master English in speech and writing since there are daily international contacts. You need to be interested in working with people and to lead and development groups and processes. To be successful in the role you must have a high interest in supply chain management.
What we offer
We offer great benefits and very good development opportunities. As an employee at Scania, in addition to career and development opportunities in an international environment, we offer other benefits such as a staff car, performance bonus, occupational pension, flexible working hours, flexibility around working from home, lunch at a reduced price, we have our own training facility and so much more.
More information
Please contact recruiting manager Henrique Carvalho:henrique.carvalho@scania.com
or current manager Anton Kafle:anton.kafle@scania.com
Application
Send in your application with your CV, cover letter and relevant certificates.
A background check might be conducted for this position
Please apply via scania.com as soon as possible and no later than September 25th 2023
