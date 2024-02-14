Manager for Visual Content Team - Car Service Business
2024-02-14
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Car Service Business is a unit within Volvo Cars that works with creating a user-friendly owner experience around current and future cars in Volvo's portfolio.
The environment we operate in is undergoing a great transformation, not only from a vehicle technology perspective, but also how our customers set expectations on the complete experience around mobility. Being part of this journey of transformation, and at the heart of the user experience, will be super exciting and rewarding!
About the position
We are growing and need to strengthen our team with one Team Manager for the Visual Design Team in Gothenburg/ Sweden.
This is a senior full-time position where we operate from our offices in Torslanda. (On-site)
Together with your team, you will be responsible for the full information lifecycle for a car program by coordinating, creating, improving, and maintaining visual content where our products are described for our end consumers, service technicians and partners.
Our distribution channels are many and we are not afraid of expanding these even further!
What you'll do
• Lead and manage the Visual Design Team, providing guidance and support to ensure the successful execution of content deliveries.
• Develop and implement project management processes and procedures to ensure successful project delivery.
• Monitor and track project progress, risks, and issues, and develop solutions to address them.
• Develop and implement visual content management processes and workflows to streamline content creation, editing, approval, and distribution.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of content across channels.
• Support the design team and management in prioritizing the right activities to secure deliveries are done in time with high quality.
• Analyze content performance metrics and user feedback to identify areas for improvement and optimization.
• Stay ahead of industry trends and best practices in content management, focusing on visualization and visual innovations to continuously enhance our processes and strategies.
• Provide guidance, mentorship, and feedback to optimize the team performance and ensure content excellence.
Who you are
You have strong leadership and team management skills with the ability to motivate and inspire a team to achieve excellence.
You have experience from Visual Content Management. This includes experience in working with modern image production, 3D software, pipelines and projects. Basic understanding of the processes and systems involved is also needed.
This role also requires excellent organizational and project management abilities, with a keen attention to detail. It is a plus if you have experience in design thinking and agile methodology.
Exceptional communication and collaboration skills will also be of essence to work effectively with our cross-functional teams.
Competence and skills are important, but personality is key, hence you have a high drive with a positive attitude and like working with others to reach common goals. You thrive in creating the optimal setup for people, processes and businesses.
You have an analytical mindset with the ability to leverage data and insights for decision-making. It is also important to have creative problem-solving skill and the ability to adapt to a fast-paced and evolving environment.
Does this sound like your new challenge?
Apply by submitting your resume and cover letter by no later than March 3.th, 2024.
For any questions about the position contact hiring manager Mona Ericson, mona.ericson@volvocars.com
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact recruiter Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
