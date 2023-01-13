Manager for IoT Platforms - Gothenburg
We are now looking for a Team Manager for IoT Platforms and Services team
Are you the strong leader we are looking for, to lead our IOT Platforms and Services team within Digital Engineering? If you have high energy and passion for leadership, recruitment and sales, along with development of strategies and have a genuine interest for IoT, Cloud and Connectivity technologies, this is the position for you.
You will be part of a global organisation focusing on mainly three Digital areas, Connectivity, Autonomous Mobility & Aftermarket where you will have the both Ambition and Care responsibilities for the Platform and Services team.
Our goal is to continue developing our leading position where we help our customers to transform their products and services by co-creating point solutions, platforms & systems.
Your role
In this role, you will manage a fast growing team and secure that we offer our key clients the best solutions and competence. As a Manager you have the full responsibility for your team, including Recruiting, People management, Budget, Sales and Delivery and Operations with your resources. You will also lean and motivate by engaging your employees, making sure that their competence gets the best possible development
You have a genuine interest in Cloud and Connectivity technologies, with basic knowledge in Platform Engineering, Multi Cloud platforms and Services. You are responsible for building your team-specific competence and for allocating resources, while developing your team and environment. You will also be managing the in-house work packages & projects, which we deliver to our customers within this domain.
Sales & Customer Relations are key components and you thrive in the daily discussions with new and existing customers. You also ensure profitability and growth of your team through recruiting - and keeping - the right employees. You re-inforce our culture Ambition & Care in your team.
As a Manager at Capgemini Engineering, you are the heart and soul of your company. You know what to deliver, regardless if it is a local or global project or service.
- Staffs your employees on best projects & assignments
- Drive and set your sales strategy and build customer relations
- Responsible for Budge, Profit and Loss for your team, while managing your employees
- Collaborate with our Talent team, to recruit the right talents
- Follow the company and unit strategy
- Anticipate contract ends and resources reallocation
- Mentor, Manage and Support career development for your team
- Contribute to R&D projects / offers, and solution development
- Ensure renewals and upsell on your territory
- Work on technical client proposals by using our Industry offers
Your profile
-
In order to be successful in the role we would like you to have the following background:
-
We believe you have at least 5 years of experience from leadership and people management roles
-
Relevant experience from consultant industry (not mandatory)
-
University degree or equivalent within Technology, Digital or Business
-
Fluent English and Swedish
It is a merit to have experience from project leadership and working in an international context.
This is a role for you who see yourself as a structured person with the heart in the right place. Prestige has no room at Capgemini Engineering. You are ambitious and you always strive to do "bigger and better" - a fearless go-getter with an easy going personality, and close to laughter.
Is this you? Perfect, we 're looking forward to meet you.
Application and contact
Selection and interviews are running instantaneously as the start is immediate. Make sure to apply shortly as the role might be assigned before the end of the application time span. If you have any questions regarding the job opening or your application, please contact Deepak Vastare - Team Unit Manager at deepak.vastare@capgemini.com
or Lotta Alm-Ek at lotta.alm-ek@capgemini.com
Recruitment Manager.
