Manager For Hvdc Plant Engineering And Civil Design Tender Function
2025-04-11
The opportunity
The Global Tender Management/execution team with base in Ludvika/Västerås with support from Local Org/Countries, Sweden is looking for a manager to take on the role as the leader to Build, support and develop the individuals, the group, and the team in a fantastic and growing business. The Tender Plant Engineering & Civil Design team is part of engineering at HVDC, with the Tender execution responsibilities for our HVDC Tenders Requests on a global scale.
In this role, you will be working in a global and diverse team together with colleagues from India, Canada, U.S, UK, Germany, France, Japan and Sweden. Insight in Market drivers and new technology and marker requirements.
Seeing the efforts of our work in the tender directly impact the project execution portfolio.
You will have personnel responsibility for 15+ professionals reporting directly to you in combination with Local manager(s) support from our remote locations (other than Sweden). You will be tasked with ensuring that Tender engineering teams are adequately resourced, developed, and equipped to meet business/Market needs, as well as ensuring that the company's culture and values are reflected in all employee practices and policies. Your primary objective will be to build, motivate and engage your team and to support them to achieve their full potential, while ensuring compliance with our customers/company relevant expectations/agreements.
"We are proud of our achievements and are now focusing on the future. As Tender Manager you will be an important player in our strategic direction where leadership, efficiency, innovations and profit with tomorrows digitalization are key success factors. This is your chance to make a difference"- Lars Gustafsson, Global Plant Engineering & Civil Design at HVDC
How you'll make an impact
Building and developing the team and the individuals in it by managing employee training and development initiatives, as well as providing strategic direction, leadership, and coordination of the function.
Providing insight and managing priorities for the team while ensuring activities' performance and quality goals are met during all Tender phases.
Taking a proactive approach and actively participate in recruiting activities.
Planning for staffing and adjusting it according to business needs, competency development, as well as planning for both short-term and more strategic long-term changes in the team structure.
Managing employee relations, developing, and executing employee engagement initiatives to foster a sense of community among employees.
Partnering with the management team to develop, improve, and implement strategic people management initiatives and ensuring processes are in place to capture and share best practices and operational experiences.
Planning and prioritizing the Plants pre-tender and tender efforts together with Sales, Bids & Proposals and rest of engineering departments
Your background
Experience as a people manager, or other relevant leadership experience with personnel responsibility.
Other experience in relevant area such as talent management, employee relations, human resources, team leading, company founding, start-up or scale-up, business administration, change management, process development, organizational management, staffing, business development, performance management, and/or similar.
Interest in technology and technical engineering from a Project management view.
Strong communication, social, and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build strong relationships with employees and management.
Prior experience in Tender work and people management, are preferable.
Since we work in an international environment you need to master spoken and written English.
You are a genuine team player that seeks and enjoys collaboration with peers and partners
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
At Hitachi Energy our purpose is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We bring power to our homes, schools, hospitals and factories. Join us and work with fantastic people, while learning and developing yourself on projects that have a real impact to our communities and society. Bring your passion, bring your energy, and be part of a global team that appreciates a simple truth: Diversity + Collaboration = Great Innovation
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is used to transmit electricity over long distances and for power transmission via submarine cables. It is also used to connect power systems.
Living Hitachi Energy Leadership Pillars as a leader to engage, develop, grow our people to enable connection to purpose, people, potential and performance.
You as Line manager will be reporting to HVDC Global Plant Design Manager and become member of the Management Team of the same based in Ludvika/Västerås.
In this role as Tender Manager for HVDC Plant Engineering & Civil Design you will be a part of a committed team that operates in the forefront of technology in a Global organization undertaking responsibility as Mechanical, Electrical and Civil design including Technical leadership. You will lead a highly knowledgeable team of engineers and specialist, ensure development and retention as well as a lean process and interface execution for our Tender work.
