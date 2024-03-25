Manager for Global ERP Production Processes
AB Sandvik Coromant / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Sandviken Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Sandviken
2024-03-25
, Ovanåker
, Gävle
, Hofors
, Ockelbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Sandvik Coromant i Sandviken
, Gävle
, Tierp
, Östhammar
, Uppsala
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a dynamic leader with a passion for driving process- and business development? At Sandvik Coromant and our ERP Supply function, we're currently looking for a Manager for Global ERP Production Processes.
We welcome you to an exciting and international role, where you get to put your SAP skills to use and lead a diverse team spread across different countries.
A few words about us
We're the market leader within the field of metal cutting tools and tooling solutions and are dedicated to making the world a better place through sustainable and innovative engineering. Read more on our website.
Your mission
In this role, you take responsibility for our global business processes and capabilities within production - driving key projects such as the development and implementation of one global SAP production template and setting up an ERP function that maintains and develops our ERP solutions. You play a key role in our transformation towards more seamless flows of information across our business.
Included in your mission is to:
Lead and mentor a team of eleven process experts, ensuring efficient project execution.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive business growth and enhance operational effectiveness.
Contribute to the design and implementation of an ERP system, streamlining processes and optimizing resource allocation.
Manage key projects, ensuring timely delivery and alignment with organizational goals.
Drive the successful implementation of SAP, enhancing overall efficiency and data management.
The location for this position is flexible within the European time zones, and preferably in Stockholm or Sandviken in Sweden. You report to the Global Head of ERP at Sandvik Coromant.
Your profile
We're looking for an experienced leader with a good ability to develop and keep together a diverse team within different time zones. As we're going through transformations, you need experience of change management and an interest in leading change. To thrive in this role, you also need knowledge of demand management, processes and capabilities, and it's highly beneficial if you have a background within manufacturing - especially combined with SAP implementations. You need good English skills, both written and verbal.
Your passion and personality inspire us, as well as your strong integrity and ability to lead others. You're capable and genuinely interested in managing and motivating teams and individuals in a virtual and global matrix organization, and you easily create an open and trusting environment. You're a natural communicator with sincere customer focus and the ability to interact with stakeholders all over our global organization. With a cross-border and functional approach, you focus on the results and create commitment, and you are structured and able to act on both short-term and long-term objectives.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact:
Lotta Persson, recruiting manager, lotta.persson@sandvik.com
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist
Hanna Thomas
How to apply
Send your application no later than April 14, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0065104.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ab Sandvik Coromant
(org.nr 556234-6865)
Mossvägen 10 (visa karta
)
811 81 SANDVIKEN Arbetsplats
AB Sandvik Coromant Jobbnummer
8564573