Manager Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems (eats) Catalysts & Filters
Volvo Business Services AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg
2024-02-17
.
Why apply?
Would you like to be part of our journey to reduce the emissions from the transport industry, here and now? Do you want to lead a skilled team to develop and test the technology to meet the most stringent emission requirements the world has seen? Then this is the job for you!
This is us, your new colleagues
The Exhaust aftertreatment system (EATS) department is responsible for the global platform development of exhaust aftertreatment systems for Volvo Group's different product around the world. We are about 80 passionate and highly skilled engineers on a mission to reduce the environmental impact of global transportation. We make the combustion engine a viable option for the future where electrification is challenging, through use of biofuels and fossil-free fuels like hydrogen. Together with our colleagues around the world we take full system responsibility.
What we do
The team is responsible for the catalysts and particulate filter components in the EATS system. It is a global responsibility and is carried out in close cooperation with the EATS teams around the world. Good communication skills and a collaborative mindset are key competences to secure that the global needs are addressed in the system design. The team also perform testing and verification of the EATS system to secure its performance over the vehicle lifetime. Together with the test engineers in the team you will continuously improve our test methods to secure effective and relevant verification of emission performance and durability.
As manager for this team, you will also be responsible for the cross-functional alignment around catalysts and particle filters in close cooperation with Purchasing, Operations and Aftermarket. You will work with current and potential future suppliers to secure a competitive system of high quality. Having a holistic view and a strategic mindset helps you to succeed in this area.
Who are you?
With a curiosity for emission reduction technology and a passion for leadership, you lead technology through people. You have a collaborative approach and work together with the other teams to secure a robust EATS system. You have a good understanding of the chemical and physical specificities of catalysts and particulate filters, which help you to develop the team's competence and capability even further. You genuinely believe in the strength of diverse and inclusive teams. Your leadership will make your team members shine!
What can we offer?
You will be working in the heart of powertrain development in the Volvo Group and with all the fantastic products we offer around the world. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth. Balance with personal life is important to us and we truly value the power of diverse and inclusive teams.
Ready for the next move?
Please do not wait with your application, interviews will be conducted continuously.
If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact:
David Elebring, Director EATS, GTT Powertrain Engineering Sweden
E-mail: david.elebring@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-08
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
Volvo Group
