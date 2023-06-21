Manager Engineering West and KAM
AVL is one of the world's leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and beyond. The company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in fields like vehicle development and integration, e-mobility, automated and connected mobility (ADAS/AD), and software for a greener, safer, better world of mobility.
Do you want to develop tomorrow's team at AVL in Sweden and also be responsible for local customer account as KAM? This is the right challenge for you. AVL MTC are looking for a Site Manager that will organize a local leadership team and together with the Skill Team Leaders develop our Engineering teams in the Gothenburg region. You will also have the role as KAM local customer accounts. Your primary workplace will be in Gothenburg, but your responsibility also includes the AVL operations in Trollhättan. You will have a close cooperation with other sites in the AVL network and especially the head quarter in Graz, Austria. You will be a member of the AVL global Tech Center Managers Meeting twice a year. At these meetings we work with the global strategic organizational development. The work also includes travelling to local, and potentially, global customers.
* Organize a local leadership team and develop the business of the region.
* Full responsibility to develop, lead, coordinate and support the operations in the region.
* Together with the team develop and take responsibility for the local budget and be responsible for the financial result of the Site.
* Your position is shared between Site manager Engineering and being KAM. The role as KAM means being responsible business development and sales for selected local customer(s), understand their needs, and ensure customer satisfaction.
* You will be part of the Swedish management team and report to the local MD.
* Together with the Graz team be responsible for the full range of services that AVL offers to the local market.
You will also have the responsibility to organize the sales activities in the region together with the KAMs.
• Minimum 10 years' experience in the automotive industry, in a leadership position
* Experience in leadership
* Good ability to act, take decisions, lead, delegate, follow up, develop and coach.
* Experience in customer relationship, with strong but customer-aware negotiation skills; ability to influence.
* Excellent presentation and communication skills; ability to condense complex issues into clear messages.
* Strong problem solving, analytical and listening skills.
* Fluent in English
* Bachelor's degree in engineering; Master's degree preferred or equivalent experience Ersättning
