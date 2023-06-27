Manager Engineering
Northvolt AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Northvolt AB i Stockholm
, Västerås
, Borlänge
, Skellefteå
eller i hela Sverige
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for a Manager Engineering to join our Västerås team.
In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.
Key responsibilities include (but are not limited to):
• Responsible for managing engineers and vendors to design and deliver industrial process design, optimizing various factors.
• Responsible for managing projects, timelines, budget, and track progress on projects focusing on respective engineering departments or teams.
• Responsible to secure engineering team growth and competence development as well as long term employee development and employee satisfaction.
• Responsible to both establish and secure compliance with standards and procedures.
• Responsible to secure and enable cross functional integration to relevant engineering teams to define interfaces for advanced real time monitoring, production control and optimization.
Requirements:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in mechanical, chemical, industrial manufacturing engineering or similar
Extensive project management experience in demanding industrial environments
Experienced in managing people in multi-cultural environments
Technical experienced in development of manufacturing process for industrial manufacturing equipment
Specific skills:
Excellent English written and oral skills
Highly execution-oriented
Ability to work under high pressure and tight deadlines
Excellent time management skills
International multi technology dimensions
Personal success factors
Excellence in building trust and communicating Northvolt's unique selling point
Flexible and communicative personality
Highly organized and result driven
Passionate about technology and innovation
Shows grit and determination in finding the best situational solutions
Has a can do-attitude and an entrepreneurial spirit
Negotiation skills
Analytical mindset
Driven and motivated
Start date: Asap Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt AB
(org.nr 559015-8894)
Alströmergatan 20 (visa karta
)
112 47 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
7918551