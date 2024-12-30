Manager Electrical Design, Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ludvika Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ludvika
2024-12-30
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
We are looking for an experienced and motivated Manager for one of our Valve Electrical Design teams at HVDC in Sweden. This team is responsible for the detailed electrical design of converter valves for HVDC and SVC applications. The Global Valve Electrical Design team currently comprises around 60 employees across four teams in three countries, with two teams based in Sweden and one each in India and China.
In this role, you will play a crucial part in leading and driving your team as part of our strategic transformation program. This initiative aims to enhance our systematic quality approach, boost productivity, and facilitate further expansion by adding more team members.
You will be a member of the Valves management team and report to the Head of the Valve Electrical Design team. We are looking for a communicative and experienced leader with a background in a similar position. You should be driven, self-motivated, and committed to continuous learning, always open to acquiring new knowledge.
Most of the Swedish team is located in Ludvika, which is our preferred hiring location. However, Västerås is also an option, as there is an HVDC office there. In the initial phase of this role, you will spend time in the Ludvika office to familiarize yourself with the team. Long-term, there will be opportunities to work remotely a few days per week.
How you will make an impact
Lead and coordinate one of the valve electrical design teams
Lead and promote the implementation of our transformation strategy
Secure clear responsibility for team and process development to ensure Valve Electrical Design at HVDC are equipped to meet both challenges and opportunities ahead
Ensure your team delivers on time and with high quality to meet customer expectations
Take active part in the management team and work with a holistic picture
Make sure the team has a clear direction of systematically working with quality and continuous improvements
Your background
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, business administration, or equivalent work experience
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have several years of experience from a similar role
You have a passion for people and their personal development, and you are open-minded, having led teams through change and expansion.
You are a structured, efficient person who manages your time well.
As a leader you are communicative and help your team to translate visions and strategies into meaningful work
You are fluent in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is considered as a plus
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
Additional information
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you! Welcome to apply for this position!
Recruiting Manager, Misely Ruiz, misely.ruiz@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, Ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
.
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) has a very exciting journey ahead being one of the leaders in the green energy transition with our state-of-the-art technology. We are foreseeing a remarkable market growth the coming years. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9082213