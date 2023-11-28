Manager Development & Maintenance
Phadia AB / Gruv- och metallurgijobb / Uppsala Visa alla gruv- och metallurgijobb i Uppsala
2023-11-28
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Phadia AB i Uppsala
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
When you're part of the dedicated team at Allergon Thermo Fisher Scientific, leading the central technical team. You'll have the opportunity for continual growth and learning in a culture that empowers your development. With revenues of more than $40 billion and the largest investment in R&D in the industry, we give our people the resources and opportunities to make significant contributions to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer every day.
Allergon is part of Thermo Fisher Scientific's ImmunoDiagnostics Division, which develops, manufactures, and markets complete blood testing systems to support the clinical diagnosis and monitoring of allergies, asthma, and autoimmune diseases. As a world-leading producer of allergen source materials, Allergon is also a supplier to many external global customers who manufacture medicines for the treatment of allergies.
At Allergon in Ängelholm, we are 50 skilled colleagues who work together to provide both our internal Thermo Fisher Scientific site in Uppsala as well our external global customers with high-quality allergen source materials and scientific support for the allergy business.
How you will make an impact:
Are you looking for a great opportunity within the engineering and innovation space? We are currently looking for an ambitious manager for our project and maintenance department. By applying your project management-, technical- and people skills you will have a significant impact of the journey Allergon and IDD is on.
As the manager you will interact with cross functional teams to ensure that our manufacturing and facility processes continues to deliver world class products through efficient preventive maintenance, breakdown response and LEAN/PPI initiatives within the manufacturing areas. You will deliver targets by ensuring the process equipment is maintained and documented.
You will lead a team of approximately 5 direct reports and reporting into the Sr Manager, Operations. The team is responsible for driving projects and improvements to deliver safety, quality, growth & productivity by innovative and robust solutions. Thermo Fisher is an ambitious company with environment and sustainability targets to minimize our carbon footprint.
This is a varied role where you as the manager will be involved in product & process development, managing your team, structuring our project management office and thereby have the opportunity to apply all your capabilities.
Your responsibilities:
Lead a team of engaged, passionate, and motivated professionals to support the ongoing growth of the business, while developing competences and applying new innovative technologies.
Development and implementation the maintenance program in line with LEAN/TPM methodologies like TPM, RCM.
Structuring and leading our Project Management Office (PMO) including project management of customer related projects as process and product development
Be responsible for the activities of all operations aspects involved in new product & process development to ensure a smooth transfer to Manufacturing.
Leads staff and vendors responsible for maintaining all aspects of the facility, including pest control, building maintenance, security, exterior grounds, and contract cleaning.
Negotiates, leads and monitors all plant maintenance contracts.
Responsible for the Facilities and Maintenance department budget and ensures deliverables, cost and time according to plan
Systematic approach for maintaining all plant critical systems (HVAC, Compressed Air, Water, etc.) and manufacturing equipment to ensure efficient operation and compliance with GMP.
How will you get there?
Education:
Bachelor's or Masters degree in Engineering / biotechnology / Science / Technical subject area or related field preferred.
Project management and Leadership programs is an advantage.
Skills and Experiences:
Experience in a regulated environment such as medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology or related industry
Strong inspiring people leader with track record of performance and leading operations or engineering/technical teams in attaining key corporate objectives
Experiences with Project management tools like project plans, cost control, risk management and prioritization pending on different parameters
Communication skills both verbally and written with all levels in the organization from operators to site leadership.
Full proficiency in Swedish and English language
Experienced in applying LEAN/PPI tools like visual management, data analysis, process mapping.
An interest in/knowledge of automation and system engineering will be seen as a merit.
Please send in your application, including a cover letter and CV (in one document) in English or Swedish, apply via http://jobs.thermofisher.com/.
Please apply as soon as possible, the position will be filled as soon as suitable candidate is found. Apply today!
Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Watch as our colleagues explain 5 reasons to work with us. As one team of 125,000+ colleagues, we share a common set of values - Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, and Involvement - working together to accelerate research, solve complex scientific challenges, drive technological innovation and support patients in need. #StartYourStory at Thermo Fisher Scientific, where diverse experiences, backgrounds and perspectives are valued.
Thermo Fisher Scientific is an EEO/Affirmative Action Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, protected veteran status, disability or any other legally protected status. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Phadia AB
(org.nr 556041-3204) Arbetsplats
Phadia AB Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Phadia AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8292249