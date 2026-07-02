Manager Data & Analytics - Supply Chain and Operations, Lund
Axis Communications Aktiebolag / Administratörsjobb / Lund Visa alla administratörsjobb i Lund
2026-07-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications Aktiebolag i Lund
, Linköping
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a Manager of Data & Analytics to lead the next generation of data and analytics capabilities within Global Operations, as we transform our Operations and Supply Chain to support Axis' future growth. In this role, you will turn data into real business impact-shaping insights, decisions, and AI-enabled capabilities while building a strong, future-ready data foundation for the organization. You will lead a talented team and play a key role in enabling how Global Operations uses data today and in the future.
Get to know Operations Development - and your future team
Operations is responsible for the supply and distribution of Axis products, acting as the vital link between R&D and our global market. Based in Lund, we are over 500 people interacting with a worldwide network of partners, suppliers, and customers. Our work covers the entire end-to-end supply chain, including industrialization, purchasing, production, and logistics.
Within Operations Development, our team of 30 focuses on long-term, strategic transformation. We drive cross-functional change management and digital innovation to ensure our global supply chain is optimized for future growth. A key pillar of this organization is the Data & Analytics team. The team delivers analytics solutions across all Global Operations functions, with a strong focus on creating business value through insights and decision support. While Qlik Sense and Power BI are key platforms, the team also develops advanced analytics solutions using machine learning, generative AI, and a broad range of modern technologies.
Beyond analytics, the team plays a central role in developing, maintaining, and continuously improving our transformed data in the enterprise data warehouse. We are on an exciting journey to build a future-ready data foundation by driving our data strategy, including AI-ready data enabled through semantic models.
The team also leads the Master Data Management (MDM) governance model across Global Operations, working closely with data leads in the line organization to strengthen data quality, ownership, and governance.
What will you do here as Manager Data & Analytics?
We are on an exciting journey to transform our Operations and Supply Chain to support Axis' future growth. Data and analytics are key enablers of this transformation, providing the insights, capabilities, and digital foundation needed to drive better decisions and business outcomes.
As Manager of Data & Analytics, you will lead the next generation of analytics and data capabilities within Global Operations. Your mission is to create tangible business impact by combining strategic direction with a pragmatic, hands-on approach to delivering value.
A key part of your role is to lead, develop, and inspire a highly skilled team of data and analytics professionals. We are looking for a leader who brings energy, curiosity, and clarity, while creating an environment where people thrive, collaborate, and reach their full potential. As a member of the Operations Development Management Team you will report to the Director of Operations Development & Digitalization. In this role, you will contribute to the overall development of the organization while representing and driving the data & analytics agenda across Global Operations.
You thrive in a collaborative environment and build strong relationships across Global Operations and beyond. Stakeholder management is a natural part of your leadership style, and you enjoy working cross-functionally to align priorities and create business value. You will collaborate closely with Information Systems, other BI and Analytics teams, and a broad range of business stakeholders-both in day-to-day operations and in shaping the future strategy for data, analytics, and AI capabilities across the company.
Who are we looking for/Who are you?
Minimum B.Sc., but preferably M.Sc., in relevant field
7+ years within analytics and data management in a global supply chain environment
5+ years of leadership and managerial experience and a proven track record of developing high performing teams
Experience in building pragmatic, well-functioning, governance models that deliver real business value and tangible results
Experience in managing the full data lifecycle-from raw data ingestion and staging through to data warehousing, transformation, and delivery of governed, semantic data models that enable scalable analytics and business insights
Proven track record of leveraging AI capabilities to deliver tangible business results, enabled by a strong and well-structured data foundation
We believe you are ambitious and social - teamwork and collaboration are essential to your success at Axis. You can challenge current ways of working with respect and enthusiasm - you build trust by efficient collaboration and through delivering results.
Axis' business is truly global, and some international travelling will be expected.
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates a better working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success. We welcome all applications.
At Axis, we value work-life balance, and many of our team members are currently enjoying a well-deserved summer vacation. While there may be a delay in our response right now, you can expect to hear from us starting August 10 when we begin reviewing applications again. Thank you for your patience!
Please find out more from Anton Gustavsson, Director of Operations Development and Digitalization at +46 46 272 18 00. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556253-6143)
Gränden 1 (visa karta
)
223 69 LUND Arbetsplats
Axis Communications AB Jobbnummer
9990290