Manager, Customer Success
2024-04-09
ABOUT POWER FACTORS
Power Factors develops software that accelerates the global energy transition by empowering all renewable energy stakeholders to collaborate, automate critical workflows, and make the best decisions. Power Factors fights climate change with code.
Power Factors has incorporated its four flagship solutions Drive, Greenbyte, Unity and BluePoint to build an integrated suite of open and smart apps. These apps are purpose built for asset management, field service optimization, and performance optimization. Leveraging the domain expertise and machine learning-based advanced analytics within these apps, customers can maximize the value of their renewable assets to stay competitive.
Power Factors' renewable energy software platform is one of the most extensive and widely deployed solutions in the market with over 200 GW of wind, solar, hydro, and energy storage assets managed worldwide.
Learn more at powerfactors.com.
ABOUT THE ROLE
Power Factors is seeking candidates for a key role of Manager, Customer Success to complete our team. Our Customer Success team is responsible for developing and sustaining Customer relationships through strategic engagement. This exciting role is collaborative and customer-focused, and involves listening to, and anticipating, our customers' evolving business requirements and use cases.
This role benefits from a working understanding of the Renewable Energy industry, including a familiarity with the core functions of Asset Management, Operations & Maintenance, Performance Monitoring, and other related disciplines. The Customer Success Manager articulates Power Factors' vision and drives value realization with our customers.
At Power Factors, we're tackling one of the world's most important challenges - making renewable energy the world's leading source of power. We dare to believe that we can make a difference. We are a collective of bold and ingenious people driven by results. We are helping renewable energy owners and operators provide as much clean energy as possible and we're looking for multidimensional team players to help us continue to solve problems and drive customer success.
WHAT YOU WILL BE DOING
Managing the client experience throughout the life of the engagement with Power Factors to ensure client satisfaction
Coordinating internal cross functional resources (Product, Development, Engineering, Sales) on behalf of our customer's interests
Maintaining a complete understanding of our products and service offerings
Demonstrating a programmatic approach in planning and execution
Creating and improving policies and procedures that optimize the customer experience
Acting as a Voice of the Customer by representing their perspectives and interests in areas such as Product Roadmap, Technical Support, Quality, etc.
Monitoring and tracking performance through CRM of Customer accounts according to key customer success metrics, including user adoption, satisfaction, retention, financial performance, and more
Working in partnership with the Sales team to extend expanded services and support organic growth
Coordinating Helpdesk support tickets to ensure timely completion and satisfaction
Facilitate training sessions with multiple user groups/roles/functions; helping users understand the full capabilities of the platform and increase user adoption
Conduct discovery and investigations alongside our users to facilitate the integration of our platform and tool sets into the Customers business processes and workflows
WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO BE SUCCESSFUL
To be successful in this role, we think you have:
University degree in Business, Engineering, or a related field
Minimum of 4 years' experience in project management, business process development, professional experience with B2B SaaS
Experience in Renewable Energy industry (Solar/Wind/Storage) is a must
Experience in managing large accounts and ensuring customer satisfaction
Strong relationship management skills and customer focus
Solution oriented strategic thinker; take responsibility; drive resolution
Ability to think technically and manage both tactical details and strategic goals
Excellent, professional communication skills in English
Ability to communicate in French, German or Spanish is an asset
You are enthusiastic about being a part of a dynamic, mission-driven team and contributing to the continued growth and success of Power Factors
LIFE @ POWER FACTORS
We are an agile software development company - big enough to make an impact, but small enough to move quickly and execute in a growing industry, taking advantage of rapidly evolving technologies. We are a collective of bold and ingenious talents driven by results. Our team is made up of hard-working, fun-loving people who are passionate about making the world a better place. We seek fierce and humble people to help us achieve our ambitious plan.
WHY JOIN US
A humble cause with a clear purpose- you will help us fight climate change with </code> every day at work. We aim to be environmentally conscious in all aspects of our operations.
Work with passionate experts and top-talents in your field- we are proud of our highly skilled crowd and the savviness each of us brings to the team.
Friendly and uplifting atmosphere- we believe kindness and respectfulness is core for our culture. A friendly smile or a helping hand is never far away.
Flexible hours and workplace - it is the result that counts, not when or where. Our hybrid/remote work setup allows everyone to set themselves up for success and create a more sustainable work-life balance.
All the benefits you expect (and more)- besides the basic benefits (adopted to local needs and norms), you will enjoy perks such as 8h of paid volunteering per year and participation in our Corporate Bonus Program (to name a few).
WE ARE AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
Power Factors is an Equal Opportunity Employer committed to engaging a diverse workforce and sustaining an inclusive culture. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or veteran status. Så ansöker du
