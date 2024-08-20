Manager, Client Support
Oracle Svenska AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Göteborg
2024-08-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Oracle Svenska AB i Göteborg
, Lund
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Building off our Cloud momentum, Oracle has formed a new organization - Oracle Health Applications & Infrastructure. This team focuses on product development and product strategy for Oracle Health, while building out a complete platform supporting modernized, automated healthcare. This is a net new line of business, constructed with an entrepreneurial spirit that promotes an energetic and creative environment. We are unencumbered and will need your contribution to make it a world class engineering center with the focus on excellence. At Oracle Health, our mission is to improve healthcare and quality of life globally through better experience and easier access to health and research data for patients and healthcare providers.
Who you are to us:
You are service-oriented, open and social with a good analytical ability. You are driven by and enjoy working both independently and in collaboration with others. To be successful you need a good understanding of technology support and have practical experience in user support and application management. You are used to having a constructive dialogue with users and practical experience of troubleshooting technology.
You have a positive basic view and are solution oriented. You communicate in an educational and clear manner. Your colleagues describe you as a creative and responsive team player. You like to analyze and take questions in a structured way. You are self-sufficient and can prioritize the work effectively. You are innovative and stimulated by finding new technical solutions to optimize the business. You are structured and work methodically and proactively with a holistic perspective. You like to provide good service, are easy to work with, want to develop in your work and have the ability to solve complex problems and come up with new ideas.
Your Future Work:
As a Manager for Client Support with the Immediate Response Center, you will have the following responsibilities:
Job Responsibilities:
• Direct the day-to-day operations of associates assigned to perform solution and technology-related incident investigation and resolution
• Monitor incoming support ticket and call volume ensuring adherence to support processes
• Promote an "every minute counts" mentality for quick incident resolution
• Manage the creation and maintenance of knowledge databases to support business processes to deliver more efficient problem identification and resolution
• Analyze incoming ticket data and seek opportunities to balance resources, improve processes and increase productivity
• Identify client and solution delivery satisfaction issues, actively manage client expectations, and develop plans to exceed client expectations
• On occasion, assist business operations to ensure service levels are met
• Ability to interpret and manage daily operations in order to meet or exceed organization business metrics
• Demonstrated ability to lead by example and quickly adapt to a changing environment
• Ability to collaborate with people from varying cultures and abilities achieving effective results
People Management Responsibilities:
• Manage routine associate situations
• Direct the work efforts and results of a team of associates
• Develop team goals and manage them for results
• Develop associates through coaching performance, completing performance reviews, goal setting and development planning
• Promote diversity and create a respectful work environment
Basic Qualifications:
• Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, Business or Information Systems
• At least 5 years of Technical support work experience
• At least 1 years of People management work experience
Preferred Qualifications:
• Cerner Millennium support experience
• Swedish speaker Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-03
E-post: kirsty.lowe@oracle.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Oracle Svenska AB
(org.nr 556254-6746)
Lilla Bommen 5 (visa karta
)
411 04 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8851838