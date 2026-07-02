Manager Civil Design Technical Leads
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Ludvika Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Ludvika
2026-07-02
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Västerås
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group within Hitachi Energy that develops, manufactures, and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology enables the transmission of electricity over long distances and the interconnection of power systems.
The opportunity
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy and take your career to the next level? We offer a workplace with endless opportunities where you can truly be yourself.
In this role, you will be based in Ludvika or Västerås and report to the Global Manager for HVDC Civil Design & Aux Systems. As the role requires being on-site in Ludvika and Västerås, alternating between the cities, residing nearby is considered an advantage.
You will be part of the management team for these functions and lead a team of approximately 15 employees located across different countries, with the majority based in Sweden.
As a leader, you will represent Hitachi Energy by engaging, developing, and inspiring your team, fostering a strong and collaborative work environment.
We welcome applicants who are passionate about global construction projects and civil engineering and who value collaboration and strong relationships. We encourage you to apply even if you do not meet all the requirements — for us, the right mindset and personality are just as important. We are eager to learn more about you and what you can contribute.
How you'll make an impact
Lead a dedicated team of engineers and specialists within a global organization
Ensure projects are executed according to internal processes and that designs meet required specifications
Follow up on projects and ensure that the own team delivers according to expectations
Drive recruitment and resource planning for ongoing and future projects
Plan and implement business development activities aligned with overall strategy
Take responsibility for the team's competence development
Encourage collaboration across departments within the organization
Your background
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a relevant engineering field
Experience in civil/structural engineering or construction design/project management is required
Previous leadership experience is considered a merit
Strong interest in people as well as construction projects and engineering
Fluency in English, both written and spoken, is required
A team player who values collaboration, both internally and externally
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working hours
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various training and educations supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for an exciting new challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Apply today!
Recruiting Manager, Lina Carlsson, lina.carlsson1@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner, Malin Johansson malin.johansson@hitachienergy.com
Union representatives:
Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86
Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107 38 70 43
Unionen: Fredrik Holmberg, +46 107 38 21 85. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy Services, Ludvika Jobbnummer
9988953