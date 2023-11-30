Manager Cash Management Systems (738681)
2023-11-30
About this opportunity
Come and join a great team of passionate experts in Cash Management!
We work globally with banks, system providers and internal stakeholders to enable an outstanding Cash Management infrastructure for the Ericsson group.
The Manager Cash Management Systems will act as the solution architect and have the overall business responsibility within GFFI Treasury and Customer Finance (TCF) for the development, roadmap and prioritization of the Cash Management system. Currently we use Kyriba. The CM system is today used in areas such as bank account management, financial payments, cash visibility and cash flow forecast.
In this role it is important to align with all stakeholders on the business side, including Regional Treasury Centers (RTCs), Digital Transformation, the Internal Bank and the Cash Management colleagues. The objective is to get an understanding of the business needs and give input to TCF management on business requirements.
What you will do
Understand the needs for the CM system
Provide day-to-day expert advice on the system design and its functionality
Be the escalation point to resolve system performance issues and suggest application improvements.
Support and advice on implementation of new ways of working of system functionality.
Share Internal communication on the road map, new functionality, connectivity, upgrades etc.
Coordinate with other stakeholders outside TCF such as IT, Strategic Sourcing Enterprise SW, Process Management, Accounts Payable (APS), Global Credit to Cash (GCTC), People and to execute on initiatives and system requirements.
Support the budget process and monitor it during the year.
Cooperate with Strategic Sourcing Enterprise SW on contract and price discussions.
Document the system set up and new ways of working together with Finance Process Management.
Be in regular contact with the supplier to get insight of their roadmap as well as provide feedback on our business needs and prioritizations.
Attend and/or drive internal and external meetings with Kyriba. Be an active member in the Kyriba User group.
Support Head of Cash Management in areas, such as bank tenders, strategy discussions, bank meetings etc.
You will bring
University degree in Business Administration, Finance or equivalent
Experience from a Treasury function, Project Management and Accounting. It is advantageous to have an understanding of different transaction flows within Ericsson from a company- and central level.
Experience with Treasury Systems and keen interest for automation and digitization. Enjoy setting up and maintaining a system infrastructure.
Good understanding of international financial markets and banking products and a good sense of market information.
Excellent written and oral communication skills in English with ability to interact cross-functionally and with colleagues at all levels of the organization
Microsoft skills- PPT, Excel and Word
Doesn't it sound appealing to be part of the journey of digitalisation when it comes to Ericsson's Cash Management!
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Primary location: Stockholm, Sweden, but we can consider other locations within CET time zone.
Recruiter: Karolina Grad, karolina.grad@ericsson.com
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note that we cannot process applications sent via email.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
