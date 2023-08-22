Manager Billing & Contract Solutions
2023-08-22
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Vattenfall IT is a function with more than 1000 employees to provide reliable IT services to the different Business Areas in Vattenfall. IT consists of a wide range of core IT processes for all businesses Vattenfall works with, Agile Product Development, Strategy and Governance, Project and Transformation competence and Portfolio management with teams mainly in Sweden, Germany, Netherlands and Poland. Vattenfall IT manages the complete IT portfolio of the company and maintains high IT Service standards. We transform existing business towards new digital challenges and continuously develop towards a future proof IT landscape for Vattenfall.
This position is open within the department Customer IT. Customer IT develops and operates specialized IT solutions closely together with business colleagues to create value for our customers. We want to enable our customers to become fossil free within one generation. Our main internal business partner is Customer & Solutions, with whom we cooperate closely. Customer IT is setup locally, in Sweden, Germany, Netherlands and Poland. Customer IT Nordics is divided by four teams located in Sweden. We are looking for a new manager for this established unit to lead a group of highly skilled professionals dedicated to designing and implementing innovative customer billing and contract solutions.
You will be responsible for Customer IT Nordics - Billing & Contract Solutions
Team consists two group units of highly skilled professionals dedicated to designing, implementing and operating business critical capabilities. You will have direct reports and be a manager for managers. Total department responsibility will be over 30 colleagues. The responsibility is Nordic. The team is responsible for managing the development portfolio and operations for the SAP ISU and CRM capabilities. As the manager, your work will be strategic, tactical and business facing. With your team you directly contribute to Vattenfall's vision to become fossil free within one generation. We have a strong focus on developing and maintaining features using a modern technology stack.
Job Description
Main challenges for the next 6-12 months
Attract and retain talents
Support in finalizing the market regulatory compliance projects
Make sure all the solutions you will be responsible for have a proper lifecycle management process in place
Professionalize/automate administrative processes including financial reporting on a monthly basis
Act as a System Manager for the B2B billing product
Making sure the Vattenfall processes are understood and followed by everyone involved in the IT delivery
Improve on operational excellence within delivery and internal delivery processes
Work with business colleagues to setup focused area capability strategy and a roadmap
You will be responsible for
Leading a group of highly skilled multi-cultural professionals
Everything related to people management and team administration
Making sure we meet our Service Level Agreements together with service manager
Create and execute, together with experts, the IT strategy for capabilities covering billing and contract solutions and contribute to the overall Vattenfall IT strategy
Maintain a fruitful relation/network with your business and IT peers
Manage your team budget
Qualifications
We are looking for a person who has a relevant University degree Computer Science, Information Management, Enterprise Automation or related field. In addition, the following qualifications are important for this position:
Strategic thinker with a results-oriented mindset and a passion for driving innovation together with the business counter parts.
Experience in dealing with strategic, highly complex issues, problems and challenges in changing context
Holistic and visionary view to identify future trends and opportunities
Experienced at working in international cross-functional teams and dealing with higher management
Proven interpersonal skills in successfully driving value creation in cooperation with business and IT
Proven experience (4+ years) in managing teams involved in Utility, clean energy technologies, or related fields
You have the following skills
Beside that you have the ability to lead and motivate team members and other stakeholders in times of change. You have proven to be an excellent leader naturally applying the Vattenfall leadership criteria: connect people, accelerate learning and drive innovation. Furthermore, you have strong analytical, communication, problem solving and collaboration skills.
Additional Information
At Vattenfall, we are convinced that striving for diversity helps building a more profitable efficient and attractive company. Therefore we seek a harmonious balance of employees in terms of gender, age, and ethnic and cultural backgrounds.
Trade Union representatives in Sweden via Vattenfall 's switchboard +46 8 739 50 00 Sofi Wadström (Akademikerna), Inger Strandberg (Unionen), Christer Gustafsson (Ledarna), Lennart Bengtsson (SEKO).
We welcome your application including CV and cover through the portal, last day to apply 18th September 2023. Selection and interviews are held after last application date. We do not accept applications through email.
Since Vattenfall is part of the Swedish critical infrastructure many of our positions are security classed. If this position is security classed the final candidates can be subject to a security vetting process, according to the Swedish legislation.
Location: Stockholm
We welcome your application in English, including CV and cover letter via the link further down the page. For more information about the position you are welcome to contact Yasith Wickramasinghe, Manager Customer IT Nordics on yasith.wickramasinghe@vattenfall.com
. Or contact our recruiter Valentijn Berkien, valentijn.berkien@vattenfall.com
