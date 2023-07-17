Manager at Product Development
SHL Medical is the world-leading solution provider in the design, development, and manufacturing of advanced drug delivery systems with more than 5 000 employees worldwide. Our customers include top pharmaceutical and biotech companies from around the globe that require innovative devices such as auto-injectors or pen injectors to effectively deliver their drugs. Headquartered in Switzerland since late 2018, with sites in Sweden, Taiwan, and the United States.
SHL Medical is now looking to recruit a Product Development Manager to the company. In this role, you will have the responsibility of leading and developing a team of highly competent and dedicated Design Engineers within the Product Development Department at the company.
As a Product Development Manager, you will have the opportunity to work in a dynamic, fun and fast-paced environment and apply your leadership skills and experience to help the team reach set goals/targets, oversee the professional development of the team members and create an inspiring and motivating place to work. Together, we help bring forward innovative products to the global market that improve people's health and quality of life. If this sounds interesting to you - come join us!
The position is full-time and based in our office in Nacka Strand. We will proceed with interviewing candidates continuously from the 14th of August, but we welcome your application today!
About the position
As the Product Development Manager, you will lead the assigned team of Design Engineers to meet development KPI's and requirements. You will be responsible in ensuring that tasks during innovation, design and development of new devices, platform extension devices, or product care activities are performed such that the product performance meets technical and regulatory requirements. The Product Development Manager reports directly to the local Director Product Development and is a vital member of the local Product Development Management Team.
Main responsibilities include:
• Lead and motivate the team of Design Engineers.
• Responsible for People Management for the staff in accordance with Swedish legislation, SHL Medical policies and local practices and by living up and fostering our SHL Medical culture.
• Responsible for resources and competence, including personal development opportunities.
• Ensure the successful development of the assigned products and platforms in a diverse and complex global product roadmap and manage SHL Medical product care activities of the commercial products with the assigned team.
• Lead the team with excellence and technical rigor to meet all development KPI's and requirements, including delivery of the design work according to plan. Engage close partnership with Program Managers, Project Managers and Product Managers to ensure the development of new products is in line with customer/stakeholder requirements throughout the entire development process.
• Collaborate with relevant stakeholders such as product management, technical services teams, process development and manufacturing to determine engineering feasibility and cost-effectiveness and resource estimations for new and existing products.
• Actively get involved with and coach staff members work with in planning and design of device design tasks, such as 3D/2D modelling, requirement engineering, design for manufacturability, design analysis, risk analysis, test planning etc. to fulfill the user needs and product requirements.
• Actively take part in and encourage/coach staff to take part in process improvement activities and improved ways of working.
Your profile
Key Qualifications include:
• Multiple years of experience in similar role for medical device, 2-3 years in a managerial position and proven leadership experience. Ideally in an international and multi-cultural environment.
• Familiarity with design methodologies, such as 3D/2D modelling, tolerance analysis, structural simulations, risk analysis tools (FMEA, FTA), statistical analysis and innovation methods.
• Experience in medical device product development process (Design Control), Product care activities and the governing QMS requirement (ISO13485, FDA 21 CFR Part 820, ISO 14971 etc.) is an advantage.
• Good knowledge in mechanical design, plastic/injection molding, design for manufacturability of high-volume production.
• Excellent English skills both in writing and speaking.
To be successful in this role you must have a passion for leading, motivating and developing skilled individuals and teams, be goal-oriented and thrive in a role that requires both operational management and strategic overview. It is important that you have a high level of accountability, organizational skills for yourself and the team, and an ability to plan, act, engage and deliver in a dynamic environment. Flexibility, openness and communication and collaboration skills are important and required to develop and maintain effective and rewarding relationships with both internal and external stakeholders.
