Manager - Service & Parts Assortment Eng
2025-01-12
What you will do
Do you want to be a part of developing and delivering Volvo products with the future aftermarket and uptime solutions? Do you want to be part of an organization with passion for Customer Uptime? Are you also passionate about developing effective teams where people take a pride in their deliveries? Then, you might be the person we are looking for.
Your future team
Aftermarket Technology delivers aftermarket solutions, products & services to all Group Truck brand customers. In Aftermarket Technology we are close to the service market, understanding their needs and expectations in a workshop environment, as well as providing uptime services for our end customers. Our engaged teams have a holistic view of the transport solution and the opportunities it brings.
The SPAE team is at the forefront of developing service and repair instructions. We also manage the spare parts assortment, ensuring timely project deliveries through close collaboration with engineering, service market logistics, and other departments within the Volvo group.
Our Gothenburg team is organized into three dedicated groups:
• Vehicle Engineering
• Powertrain Engineering
• Alternate Driveline
Each group consists of Service Engineers, Spare Parts Engineers, and Agile Product Owners, all committed to aftermarket engagement and technical excellence.
Our team is responsible for leading and managing the complete delivery of the spare parts assortment and service & repair methods. While based in Gothenburg, we maintain close cooperation with other sites to optimize plans and meet delivery targets. Our engineers work closely with various departments at Group Trucks Technology (GTT), where networking is essential for success.
This is how you could make an impact?
As the leader of the SPAE Gothenburg Powertrain team, you will oversee product readiness and identify necessary activities for successful delivery. You will develop an organization characterized by strong accountability, continuous improvement, knowledge building, and a deep understanding of customer needs and truck service usage.
Key Responsibilities:
• Represent SPAE in critical cross-functional dialogues to ensure smooth delivery processes.
• Interface with Volvo Truck Brand, Service Market Logistics, Purchasing, Engineering, and manage multiple stakeholders.
• Report directly to the Section Manager of SPAE Gothenburg.
We are looking for an individual with excellent people skills and a strong ability to inspire, develop, and motivate teams. Being structured and organized combined with planning ahead are vital. Success in this role requires a strong customer focus and a results-driven mindset.
Who are you?
* Minimum bachelor's degree in mechanical or electrical engineering.
* Spare Parts Assortment management and Service Engineering.
* Previous management experience with direct supervisory responsibilities.
* Automotive aftermarket domain expertise.
* Working in a continental/global and cross-functional organization with many stakeholders.
* Vehicle development, product know-how, and platform development.
* Overall Aftermarket business fundamentals, customer needs, and key players in the transportation industry
Skills
* Strong understanding of Aftermarket Technology Products
* Coach and talent developer
* Leading by example
* Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, this is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you so apply today! Last application date is the 24th of January.
Contact: Nicholas Pais, nicholas.pais@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
