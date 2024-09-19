Manager - Operations Tools
2024-09-19
Are you a dynamic and dedicated individual with a passion for developing teams? Are you seeking a long-term career with a stable technology company, passionate about creating a smarter and safer world? At Axis we develop and manufacture products within network video and surveillance with the ambition of innovating for a smarter safer world and right now we have an exciting opportunity within our IT Department. We are looking for a Manager- Operations Tools to join our team at the HQ in Lund.
Your future Team
Aa Manager of the Operations Tools team, you will be part of our ERP & PLM applications department, leading a team with currently 9 developers and a Technical Product owner. The team has the responsibility for some of our internally developed business applications within Axis. We are working in a global environment, with our main corporate functions based in Lund, Sweden. Our responsibility covers the full development lifecycle including development of new applications, continuous improvement projects and support. Always with a strong focus on secure development and risk management.
Your role as a Manager - Operations Tools
In this role, you will not just be another resource manager. Instead, you will get the opportunity to lead your team both operationally and strategically, supporting their growth and development. You will also be contributing to roadmap planning and strategic directions for the applications and processes within your area of responsibility, working together with both Technical Product owners as well as stakeholders within the business. Due to our close cooperation with our business stakeholders, you will get a great understanding of many of the core processes within Axis.
Who are you?
We are seeking an open-minded leader with a minimum of 3 years' experience in working in leading positions and a genuine interest in coaching teams and people. You have a relevant university degree and previous experience in software development, either as a developer or managing teams of developers.
You will also:
• Lead by example and put great value in an inspiring company culture where creating a positive and enjoyable work environment for your team is a priority.
• You are driven, proactive and curious to explore creative solutions.
What Axis have to offer
By joining Axis, you will embark on an exciting journey of personal and professional growth. We will offer you a great introduction to Axis with training. Our team will support you, but also listen to your experiences and give you freedom to explore and realize your ideas. We are a fast-growing company that can offer you great career opportunities and a competitive package of benefits. In exchange for your dedication, Axis offers you a job in an open, friendly, and professional environment. We work in an innovative and global organization that takes great pride in delivering world-class, high-quality products, services, and solutions to our customers. Working with us gives you an excellent opportunity to develop in an organization promoting professional and individual growth. You will have a role where your operational effort really will be of great impact to the overall success of Axis.
We want you to enjoy working with us, which is why we offer benefits such as flexible working hours, morning "fika" every day, Friday cake, company bonus, wellness allowance, health insurance and your very own Axis bicycle - to name a few.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Axis is an organization that values creativity and promotes teamwork and openness. With us you will grow both personally and professionally. You will be part of a team of great colleagues that enjoy going to work in the morning. Welcome!
Ready to Act?
Axis is a company realizing the benefits of a diverse workforce. We know that diversity in groups creates an inspiring working environment and promotes creativity, something that is fundamental for our success.
