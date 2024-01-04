Manager - Connected Development Loop Development
2024-01-04
Scania is transforming from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Autonomous and electric vehicles cause a paradigm shift in our industry. This journey will be loaded with fun and challenging assignments.
The share of the customer value that is created by the software is increasing rapidly. Digitalization and software in both vehicles and cloud-based services are key for future success.
Our department
Our department at Scania R&D has the mission to enable the function development teams to efficiently identify customer needs, explore solutions, and develop and deploy new features to the rolling customer fleet. We aim to create an excellent software development experience with fast learning loops based on data-driven development by implementing one common highly automated development pipe and toolchain to make it easy and fun to deliver customer value through software.
At the section EEDC, we are working highly cross-functional inside the company to set up a fast and 'Connected Development Loop', making it possible for our company to take a big step when it comes to software development.
We are growing as an organization and are now looking for a new line manager to form a group responsible for developing capabilities, for the Connected Development Loop, on the onboard side of the vehicles. The group members will help out in a SAFe-inspired work constellation to produce capabilities needed in the vehicle to make the loop real.
Your task
• Take an active part of the management team and use your experience to lead the way toward our common goal
• Contribute to the good interconnection between developers that we cooperate with and create an efficient team
• Support and coach your group members
• Since we are in an exploratory phase with high ambitions you need to be flexible and eager to work with tasks with the highest risks, and at the same time build psychological safety and trust for your group
• You will be part of the section management team and contribute your experience to the entire section
Your profile
• Experienced and positive leader with a proven track record
• Worked with software development onboard and/or offboard
• A lot of enthusiasm and the ability to see people's capabilities and make them grow
• Strong in building teams, communicative, and energized by challenges
• Team player with a can-do mentality combined with an analytical mindset and a structured way of working
• Genuine interest in how tools are integrated to create optimized workflows
We offer
To be a key player in establishing the implementation of Traton's software step change in a tight team that is based on Traton's core values. Driven in an environment with a high pace and innovative, agile and open mindset. The improvements we make today will affect the majority of our software developers tomorrow.
Further information
For more information please contact Lars Eriksson, Head of Connected Development Loop, lars_x.eriksson@scania.com
, +46 855351497
Application
If you find this position exciting and challenging, we welcome you to apply for the job.
Submit your CV, cover letter, and relevant certificates. Since screening and interviews will be done continuously, apply as soon as possible, but no later than 26 January 2024
