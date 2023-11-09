Management Systems Local Support, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sweden (CCEP Sweden) is the local licensed bottling partner responsible for the manufacture, distribution, sales and industry marketing of Coca-Cola throughout Sweden. The company employs around 750 people at the facility (called "Happiness Factory") in Jordbro outside Stockholm. CCEP Sweden represents some of the beverage world's strongest brands such as Coca-Cola, Fanta and Sprite, but also strong local brands such as bonaqua and Mer. In addition, CCEP Sweden manufactures and distributes beverages to other brand owners, including Capri-Sun and Monster Energy.
What to expect
As Management Systems Local Support you translate the CCEP Nordic management systems strategy to local requirements for the Jordbro site. This role will support our Jordbro teams in designing, developing and maintaining management system processes and data at a local level in Sweden. You have a key role to ensure efficient and effective implementation of strategies and policies to protect and enhance our resources, assets, trademarks and corporate reputation.
You will provide assertive support to the site in developing a governance structure for the implementation and prioritization for the local strategy, plans, projects and objectives. You will also support the Jordbro site to work on our deviation management and audit the different areas to find gaps for improvements, as well as support the local teams in gap closing activities with sustained improvements.
This position is a 12 months project employment placed in Jordbro, Sweden.
Key responsibilities
Assuring compliance to all legal and franchise health & safety, environment, quality and food safety requirements, policies and standards in cooperation with the Nordic QESH subject matter experts, and local Management system manager
Drive to assure compliance to all relevant identified stakeholder requirements and associated internal & external audit programs in cooperation with the Nordics QESH subject matter experts
Driving sustainable continuous improvement concerning management system; local audit programs, knowledge, tools, software platforms (Integrum, Enact ) and techniques to support Swedish QESH team and Jordbro as a production site
Supporting organizational QESH capability development in cooperation with QESH Central subject matter experts
Leading the development and improvement of systems management, through mentoring, coaching and promoting a process & risk based thinking culture across the Swedish organization
Qualifications and skills
A Master degree or Bachelor's degree with demonstrable industry experience
2 Years of Management System management experience in a multinational/multisite business
Working knowledge of application, maintenance, monitoring & improvement of ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, FSSC22000 certification programs
Externally accredited Internal auditor (e.g. IRCA accredited training qualification)
Strong project management and analytical skills
English language fluency essential
If this sounds like your kind of challenge, apply today!
Apply now by attaching your CV and cover letter. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Manager Hellen Song, hsong@ccep.com
