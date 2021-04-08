Management System Coordinator - Northvolt AB - Organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm

Northvolt AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-08
Northvolt has an exciting job offer for an experienced Management System Coordinator to join our passionate team, initially based in Västerås or Stockholm.In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories. Northvolt will play an important role in the transformation to a carbon free society.The Management System Coordinator will be in charge of ensuring that processes are designed, mapped and followed accordingly. You will ensure efficient follow-up of tasks and effective reviews, along with related document approval. You will also be responsible for setting up and executing the Audit Plan for all sites. In order to deliver on your responsibilities you will be operating by both standards and Northvolt requirements. This includes direct oversight and review of the entire documentation and physical inspection phase of the workflow process. By working with both external and in-house personnel (e.g. Programme Director, Project Engineers, Production Managers) you will get to produce and document a working process landscape. The Management System Coordinator works as an integrated team member of the Quality team and will be reporting to the Management System Lead.You have a thorough understanding of management systems in growing companies, non-conformity management and follow-up tasks. You are also adept at specifications and requirements, quality review, and reporting according to applicable standards such as ISO9001 as well as IATF16949.In general you have a 5 year experience in Management Systems and have been driving quality topics in large, innovative companies and projects. You also have a deep understanding of working in a matrixed project organization where fast execution is key, preferably with experience from establishing new factories.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:Defining, communicating and managing the Process Quality activities through an approved and operating Project Quality PlanReview and approve the process quality plansCreate the template and processes for different departments of Northvoltmoderating a weekly Q-Process meeting with the superintendent and lead the Quality Management based on effective data review and analysesDetermining and managing a project Quality audit plan to ensure that projects are operating in compliance with Customer and applicable statutory and regulatory quality management system requirementsContribute actively to the projects risk assessment and management of quality mitigationsIdentify and implement improvements to our project methods, processes and standards as well as process and project quality control.Ensure knowledge and awareness of Quality requirements within the Project Team, also performing Quality Training activities and follow-up of competenceEnsure the management of lessons learned process and ensure project learning is communicated across the businessDevelop and agree a fit for purpose Records and Document Management system for the life of the works in alignment with corporate QMS and review and approve project related documentationSupport the installation and commissioning teams with relevant quality procedures and activitiesSupport and facilitates cross functional Criticality Risk Assessment reviews for the assignment of equipment/component criticality ratings
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-05-08