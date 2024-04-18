Management Coordinator, Volvo Group Real Estate
Whether our people work in an office, factory, warehouse, customer center, or dealership, in Volvo Group Real Estate we create work environments where people thrive, every day. It is our ambition to create industry-leading work environments, secure an optimized property portfolio and deliver high-quality services and projects.
We are a global team of about 300 real estate professionals, acting as true business partners to all our stakeholders. We support Volvo Group in 60 different countries and more than 600 sites, throughout the entire property lifecycle, from acquisition to divestment. We believe we can always learn and improve, and we know this is best done together.
About the position
In this position you will work side by side with our Senior Vice President and the Executive Management Team. Responsibilities include the proactive ownership (and safe guarding) of a busy top executive calendar and to coordinate complex meetings and projects by working directly with key stakeholders. For sure, you need a proven ability to plan ahead and manage time effectively. Not one day is the same and we promise you an exciting and developing job. Occasional travelling will be required.
You will help with reading, researching and routing correspondence; drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; manage travel arrangements and events and ensure that all duties are completed in an organized and timely manner. You are sharp when taking meeting minutes and you are an excellent user of digital tools and systems. You have an innovating mindset and enjoy inventing new and efficient way of working.
This is a great opportunity if you would like to develop leadership skills together with senior leaders in a truly global company. You will be an active member of the Real Estate Executive Management Team (REMT) and you report to the SVP Group Real Estate.
Who are you?
To be successful in this role we believe that:
You are a good listener with high integrity; transmitting information accurately and understandably.
You are flexible; you enjoy performing a wide range of tasks, responding to changes in direction and priorities, accepting new challenges, responsibilities and assignments.
You pay attention to details and possess a high level of professionalism; you deal directly and forthrightly with all stakeholders.
You are good at planning and to organize; you anticipate and draw inferences about the future and structure resources and actions in a logical manner by taking the lead.
You are well advanced within the area of Digital & IT and can easily handle different digital communication channels and tools (such as: Office 365, Teams, SharePoint, OneNote, PowerPoint etc.)
You have a university degree.
As we are a truly global and diverse company you also need great communication skills in English.
Are we a perfect match?
Do you recognize yourself in what is described above? Well, then we want you to be part of our team! We can't promise you an effortless job, but we can promise you some really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges to work with. You will work in a global environment that provides development opportunities, both professionally and personally.
At Volvo Group we want you to prosper and be happy, because when you succeed, we succeed. We are eager to learn from you and you will get fantastic opportunities to learn and develop with us. So, if you are a person who is ready to take some actions - then we are hoping to hear from you!
At Group Real Estate we are actively working to establish team that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences in knowledge, experience, age, gender and nationality, etc. We find that well balanced working groups increases group dynamics, creativity and new approaches to solutions.
Do you recognize yourself in what is described above? Then we are hoping to hear from you! Please send in your application through our recruitment partner Jerrie as soon as possible. Curious, or any questions? Contact recrutiment consultant Frida Garding Lindstrand, frida.lindstrand@jerrie.se
