Management Consultant
The Boston Consulting Group Nordic AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2024-07-19
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Boston Consulting Group Nordic AB i Stockholm
As a member of our consulting team, you'll work alongside some of the world's top minds on cases that reshape business, government, and society. You'll collaborate on challenging projects with team members from many backgrounds and disciplines, increasing your understanding of complex business problems from diverse perspectives and developing new skills and experience to help you at every stage of your career-at BCG and beyond.
Consulting work is varied and rigorous, much of it performed at our client sites. Projects can vary in length, size, and location, depending on the client's challenge. Because our clients operate all over the world, you may travel internationally.
If you are joining us directly from school or with a few years of experience, expect to spend time working across a wide range of clients and projects from helping to devise the integration strategy for a pharmaceutical merger to developing sustainable farming practices in emerging countries.
For more experienced professionals, or as your career advances, you'll begin to specialize in one or more practice areas, perhaps as part of our expert consulting track for those with deep knowledge and skills in a particular discipline or industry. Every step of the way you will be guided by BCG mentors and world-class learning programs designed to meet your individual needs. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-29
