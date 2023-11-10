Management Consultant
2023-11-10
Accelerate Your Career with us!
Join our dynamic team in Stockholm.
Accelerated Growth is a Boutique Management Consultant Bureau located in Stockholm - Malmö - Gothenburg and with our nearshore in Cluj - Nacopa in Romania. You will be spending your day-to-day work life between our office in Stockholm and the client sites, helping our clients with their transformation projects.
We are part of Qgroup, a global consultancy group with a multi-branded strategy and more than 30 niched consultancy companies worldwide.
We are looking for a Management Consultant
You are a positive person who loves challenges and to be challenged. You strive to be the best you every day and are the expert within your field.
Joining us, you get a toolbox of equally brilliant colleagues, competence planning, competence mapping, a personal growth plan and different events with interesting speakers to provide you with new insights.
Last year we reached a quality score of 4.84 on a 5-grade scale from our clients, and are well renowned for our quality and high performance in our projects. With that said, we have high demands on our colleagues and our colleagues have high demands on us as a company. We see ourselves as pathfinders in a disrupted world. More about us at www.acceleratedgrowth.se
You enjoy working closely with your fellow colleagues, see the possibilities in having collaborations with colleagues in Qgroup and the muscle of being a part of a global company.
Required skillsets
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in business, management, or a related field
5+ years of experience as a Management Consultant
You need to have practical experience from architecture landscape from a data driven global company
You have experience from digital transformation
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
Fluent English, both spoken and written
EU Working Permit is required.
What we offer
A great team of colleagues to share knowledge with
A competitive fixed salary with good benefits plus bonus
Opportunities for professional growth and development. "The Quest" - our gamified competence tool where you build on your professional reputation
Summer classes with Haas School of Business, University of California Berkeley.
Round table talks twice a year with top managers from our clients in an easy atmosphere with great speakers and different topics and workshop afterwards
Q-day - once a year, all Q Group companies meet up somewhere in Europe with a full day of speakers from different companies
If you are passionate about driving change and have the skills and experience that we are looking for, we encourage you to apply today.
