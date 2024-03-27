Management Assistant
2024-03-27
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
Mölnlycke is now looking for a Management Assistant within Wound Care R&D to join us at HQ in Gothenburg as part of the management team within Wound Care R&D.
About the job
The purpose of this position is to be the personal assistant of the VP and provide support to the Leadership Team on a high level on tasks that concerns the Leadership Team.
Your key decisions will be prioritization of administrative activities, travel arrangements according to guidelines, conferences and meetings according to guidelines.
These are the main accountabilities for this position
Provide administrative support and service to VP in order to facilitate and render more effective both the daily work and the long-term business operation.
Secure professional arrangement of conferences, external meetings and business meetings.
Prepare agenda and execution of LT meetings including professional meeting minutes in order to ensure that quick actions are taken on each issue / topic.
Ensure the LT Teams/ SharePoint site is updated on a regular basis so that the LT can obtain information from meetings.
Organize frequent (such as townhalls) and ad-hoc function meetings.
Arrange and plan business trips for the VP ensuring good travel planning and cost efficiency.
What you'll need
To be able to succeed in this position you'll need to be proactive, agile and communicative.
You'll need to be trust-worthy and have a high level of integrity and act with discretion due to confidentiality.
You'll need to have customer at heart, be service oriented and flexible and own the outcome.
You'll need to act independently and have the ability to multi-task as well as prioritize daily workload.
Qualifications:
Fluent in spoken and written English
Minimum 2 years of post-high school education
Additional qualifications as a personal assistant would be considered an advantage (i.e. communication skills, additional education, languages, financial experience, event management etc)
Minimum 5 year experience as personal and /or team assistant
What you'll get...
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Molnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where
customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our
headquarters will move there. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an
