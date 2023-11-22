Maintenance Worker (Underhållsarbetare)

2023-11-22


Duties:
Working in the Facility Management section of the Embassy, the General Maintenance Worker carries out scheduled and unscheduled maintenance and minor repair work on the plumbing system and fixtures, general welding and masonry work in all mission buildings and facilities including residential owned and leased properties.
Requirements:
Experience:
A minimum of two (2) years of experience in the repair and maintenance of plumbing and commercial or industrial HVAC/mechanical heating, refrigeration, and ventilation systems.
Education:
Completion of secondary school is required or completion of vocational training from an accredited institute recognized as producing journeyman level technicians with specialization in the plumbing and general construction fields is required.
Language:
Good Working Knowledge speaking/reading/writing English is required.
Skills and Abilities:
Must have a valid, current driving license. Must have had a valid driver's license for a minimum of five (5) years.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-01
Amerikanska Ambassaden, https://se.usembassy.gov/jobs/
115 89  STOCKHOLM
115 89  STOCKHOLM

