Maintenance Technician - Casting and Machning
2023-01-02
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The team and the offer
The Maintenance organization - Casting/Machining is now recruiting Team Leaders and Maintenance Technicians for an upcoming 4-shift. You are being offered a unique opportunity to help build a maintenance organisation from the ground up. Everything will be carried out with the maintenance processes according to Value Driven Maintenance as building blocks and based on the accumulated maintenance experience, the new technology and not least your personal profile.
You are offered to be part of an exciting journey during a build-up phase where the emphasis is on developing your own as well as your colleagues' skills in the areas of activity. You will participate in the various phases of the equipment project where you will receive training, both practical and theoretical from the equipment suppliers, partners and training providers. Together with the production and technical organisation, manufacturing engineering (ME) and the selected suppliers, we will create a new factory. Travel in the job will occasionally occur.
Your contribution
For this type of manufacturing process to work, a cross-border and prestigious collaboration with participants in both the project and a future production and engineering organization is required. The foundry process is highly automated and consists of three parts, melting, casting and machining. Together with the team, you will ensure that production runs smoothly by, for example, monitoring machines and ensuring that finished products meet the relevant quality requirements.
As the maintenance organisation during the start-up phase is small, everyone in the organisation will need to learn as much as possible in each area of activity. You will therefore be offered a development plan where you will broaden your skills in areas such as quality, safety, environment, etc. You will continuously develop WES/instructions to clarify and standardise FU/AU.
This will be one of the success factors of the organisation.
The Maintenance Technician works to ensure the technical availability of production equipment by performing remedial and preventive maintenance in the electrical/control and mechanical areas respectively. You will also work on functional testing/inspection assignments regarding new production equipment and investigation assignments regarding technical malfunctions. There may also be some minor rebuilding and improvement work on our production equipment.
What you 'll bring
To be successful within the maintenance organisation, it is essential to have a high safety awareness and an understanding of the importance of a good safety culture. We believe that you have a high school education focused on engineering/maintenance combined with practical experience in automated production processes. If you have work experience as a mechanic or industrial electrician, this would be an advantage.
Other skills that are not a requirement but that we think would be an advantage:
• Experience of maintenance work in foundry operations or cutting machining.
• Knowledge/experience of TPM/VDM and maintenance systems
• Knowledge/experience of PLC and robot programming and/or network and data communication
• Knowledge/experience of hydraulics/pneumatics, media
• Electrical competence equivalent to general qualification (BB1 or BB2 is a requirement for electricians)
We attach great importance to your personality and are therefore looking for someone with a sense of prestige. You have a high level of cooperation, are service-oriented and have the ability to see the big picture in order to understand and meet the needs of the end user. Communication is easy for you. You are able to adapt your communication to the recipient and express yourself fluently in both Swedish and English. Furthermore, we see that you are an analytical, initiative and self-starter who can easily see what needs to be done, act and deliver.
Contact person
For additional information regarding the position, please contact Supervisor - Maintenance, Patrik Magnusson, 0723 - 71 75 35, patrik.magnusson@volvocars.com
For additional information regarding the recruitment process, please contact Recruiter Ida Hellberg, ida.hellberg@volvocars.com
