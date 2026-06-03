Maintenance Operation Manager for Ex-pat assignment UAE
Saab Aktiebolag / Chefsjobb / Linköping Visa alla chefsjobb i Linköping
2026-06-03
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Our Workplace
Saab Business Area Surveillance executes an in service Support Contract included in the delivery of the Saab Global Eye AEW&C system to UAE in 2020.
Saab assists with Continuing Airworthiness (CAMO) services and Aircraft Line & Base Maintenance. The mission is to enable a high availability of the aircraft and a high level of support to our customer in their day to day flight operations.
Your role
As a Maintenance Operation Manager you will have an active role to lead the Maintenace Department on a daily basis and support with NPCA and MM related questions. Resource planning and customer relations is key to establishing a well running aircraft Line and Base maintenance operations. You will be a part of the management team and work closely with the Maintenance Production Manager, the Logistics team and the Training team.
You will be responsible for CAME/MOE changes and the development of procedures depending on customer or orginizational input and UAE military aviation authority (MAA) requirements.
You will be stationed in Abu Dhabi employed and seconded by Saab AB as an Ex-patriat or as a local employed.
Your Qualifications
You are a well experienced nominated person whithin CAMO and/or EASA 145/EMAR 145 and with extensive knowledge of both civil and military maintenance regulations, preferably also with knowledge of Bombardier Global 6000 or similair aircraft.
You are fluent in technical english with excellent communication and leadership skills also on an internationional level
You are eager to embrace new cultures, non judgemental, tolerant, very patient, flexible and customer focused.
Other qualifications needed:
Experience from leadership.
Extensive knowledge in Part-145 and Part-CAMO requirements.
Experience of Maintenance & CAMO duties.
Well experienced in maintenance procedures and knowledge in the use of technical reference materials (maintenance manuals, illustrated part catalogues, service bulletins, structural repair manuals, engineering drawings, airworthiness-notes etc.)
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
As an Expat at Saab
You and your accompaning family has a full covered insurance plan, furnished accomodation and company car.
Applications to www.saabgroup.com/career/
What you will be a part of
Explore a wealth of possibilities. Take on challenges, create smart inventions, and grow beyond. This is a place for curious minds, brave pioneers, and everyone in between. Together, we achieve the extraordinary, each bringing our unique perspectives. Your part matters.
Saab is a leading defense and security company with an enduring purpose, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 28,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defense capability of several nations. Read more about us here Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Saab Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556036-0793)
Bröderna Ugglas gata 1 (visa karta
)
581 88 LINKÖPING Arbetsplats
Saab AB Kontakt
Contact
Saab AB malin.holmberg1@saabgroup.com Jobbnummer
9945759