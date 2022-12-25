Maintenance Manager at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners!
2022-12-25
We are now looking for our next Maintenance Manager to be responsible for the strategic maintenance in our factory of market-leading beverages and lead a team within engineering! Do you want to work in a dynamic and challenging international environment where you get the possibility to influence and make a real impact? Then this is the opportunity you have been waiting for!
About the role
As our new Maintenance Manager, you will lead a team of 12 employees within the function Engineering. This is an exciting role in the core of our business, where we produce many of our market-leading drinks in a high tech environment. You and your team will ensure that we continuously produce over one million liters of beverages per day for Sweden!
Your goal is to create a profitable and efficient maintenance plan and strategy where you and your team secure the availability of machines in manufacturing, and that spare parts are in the right place, at the right time and at the right cost. You will ensure a reliable run of all production lines by combining a daily focus with a strategic development of the reactive, preventive and autonomous maintenance work. By working with continuous improvement you will establish a broad internal network, both within Supply Chain in Sweden and with your Engineering peers across Europe.
This role reports to the Associate Director Manufacturing Operation and is based in our "Happiness Factory" in Jordbro.
Your key responsibilities:
Develop a long term strategy for maintenance, and monitor that everything is done according to plan
Responsible to track that the technical equipment in production meet targets
Lead the team and ensure collaboration between the various functions
Be accountable to follow up the maintenance budget
Ensure that the correct documentation and spare parts are available
To be successful in this role you need:
Masters or bachelor's degree in Mechanical engineering or equivalent
Experience from maintenance/engineering in a similar process industry or production environment, preferably from a larger organization within FMCG or food processing
Several years of leadership experience and budget management
Good knowledge of Swedish as well as English
Valid work permit in Sweden
We believe that you have a proven track record of delivering performance improvements, equipment availability and utilization in a highly automated and sophisticated engineering environments. You have experience of working with data analysis and reporting combined with a mindset of continuous improvement.
When describing you as a leader, you act as a role model, who naturally works with engaging and coaching your team. You see the value in working together and creating strong relationships across functions, as well as using effective communication with internal and external customer focus as your asset. To create structure and a clarity is important to you. You enjoy working in an fast-paced environment, where you are expected to take on new challenges every day.
We value a diverse workforce and welcome you to apply regardless of gender, age or ethnicity.
We offer you an international workplace with focus on sustainability throughout our business. Personal development through training, benefits to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle, salaries according to market range, pension and of course the possibility to make an impact in the manufacturing of some of the world's most loved brands.
Sounds interesting?
Attach your CV and cover letter by using the application link. If you have any questions regarding the position, please contact Talent Acquisition Manager Hellen Song hsong@ccep.com
. Welcome with your application!
What we offer
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is an innovative and dynamic company. In Sweden, we are around 750 committed colleagues spread across commercial and local supply chain organization. We usually say, "You may join the brand, but stay for the people", and it really is true! With us, you get the opportunity to grow in a fast and innovative industry, together with our employees, consumers and customers. You are given responsibility to make a difference from day one and you get the opportunity to really grow yourself and our business.
Our recipe for success is that we are passionate, hard-working and committed to our products, our customers and each other. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is a place where people can grow, be happy and be well in a safe, open and inclusive workplace. If you are interested in reading more of the stories of the people behind our beverages, please visit https://www.coca-cola.se/100voices.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Sverige AB
(org.nr 556471-8301), https://se.ccep.jobs/
Dryckesvägen 2C
136 87 HANINGE
