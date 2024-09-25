Maintenance Manager
H2GS AB / Chefsjobb / Boden Visa alla chefsjobb i Boden
2024-09-25
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H2GS AB i Boden
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn'tperfectlyalign with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in ourrapidlygrowingbusiness.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel,is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.Maintenance Manager
The maintenance manager is responsible for establishing and developing a strong safety culture throughout the organization. The manager will be planning maintenance actions and leading a team of technicians.
Responsibilities:
Responsible for the development and implementation of maintenance strategies, activity plans, schedules, and preventive maintenance programs to ensure optimal equipment performance.
Build, establish and develop a robust safety culture across the organization. Take responsibility to contribute to a safe work environment by actively participating in the development and upkeep of process control and safety practices.
Lead the team of engineers and technicians, providing guidance, training, and support to ensure high-performance and safety.
Responsible for the execution of mechanical projects, including upgrades and installations.
Oversee and manage the mechanical systems and technology to ensure they operate efficiently and adhere to regulations.
Maintain accurate records of work orders, inventory, and equipment maintenance, and provide regular reports to the operations management.
Manage suppliers and contractors in own responsible area.
Manage the department's budget.
Foster an innovative and inclusive organizational culture with a focus on continuous improvements and cross-functional collaboration.
Qualifications:
Relevant degree in engineering or relevant industry experience.
5-7 years of relevant experience (the role requires broad experience across multiple areas or deep specialist knowledge in one area).
Experience in projects, startups or commissioning.
Strong process and technical knowledge in the mechanical field.
Experience in ISO systems 9001/14001/45001.
Insight in digital tools for maintenance.
Proficiency in using relevant software and tools Office suite, CMMS systems etc.
Familiarity with relevant industry regulations and standards.
Strong leadership skills to manage and develop teams.
Very good oral and written communication skills in English. Basic Swedish skills are considered an advantage.
Location: Boden, Sweden
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra'sgrowth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H2GS AB
(org.nr 559272-3000), https://stegra.com/career Arbetsplats
Stegra Jobbnummer
8919991