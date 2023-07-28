Maintenance Engineering - Siemens Energy
2023-07-28
Are you ready to take on a challenging and impactful role as a Service Application Engineer for the growing SGT 800 fleet? We are expanding our engineering team to deliver top-notch preventive maintenance services for our esteemed customers worldwide. As a crucial technical front figure, you will play a key role in ensuring high availability, reliability, and customer satisfaction.
Siemens Energy AB develops and manufactures world-leading gas turbines and steam turbines for the global market. The company also provides complete turbine-based power plants for long-term sustainable and cost-effective production of electricity, steam, and heat. The turbines are also sold as drivers for compressors and pumps, primarily within the oil and gas industry. An extensive service organization covers all delivered products and plant systems. At Siemens, 2,800 people work, with the majority based in Finspång and approximately 120 in Trollhättan. The company has an annual turnover of approximately 10 billion SEK.Arbetsuppgifter
The SGT 800 fleet is growing, and now we need to expand our engineering team that delivers preventive maintenance for our products. Our technical support and close collaboration with our customers worldwide, is essential for achieving high availability, reliability and a satisfied customer.
As a Service Application Engineer, you will be responsible for preparing technical scopes for planned inspections tailored to each gas turbine unit covered under the "Long Term Program" (LTP) contracts. These inspections not only ensure the optimal performance of our products but also present upsell opportunities. Your expertise will be invaluable in providing technical support to customers with LTP contracts and acting as the primary contact for various technical areas, including control, electrical, instrument, and mechanical engineering (excluding 24/7 support).
Working in collaboration with a team comprising Service Application Engineer, Sales Manager, Customer Contract Manager, Overhaul PM, and Logistics, you will lead, coordinate, and execute the technical aspects of preventive maintenance deliveries to our customers. Additionally, you will play a crucial role in shaping quotes for service sales, evaluating and mitigating technical risks, often consulting with other technical functions. In meetings, you will represent the project from a technical standpoint, engaging with customers, partners, and the project team.
Your role as a Service Application Engineer will involve the preparation of inspection scopes before inspections, providing back office support during office hours while inspections are ongoing, and taking charge of updating product data in our systems post-inspection. You will work with various IT tools such as SAP and PLM2020 to efficiently manage your responsibilities. Furthermore, you will act as the go-to person for any technical inquiries from customers and the region in between planned overhauls.
Usually there is approximately 1-5 travels to the customer per year, where you will talk about the planned and/or performed maintenance that will be/has been performed by our Field Service Engineers.
The team you will be part of consists of 12 people from all around the world and different backgrounds. We strive to support each other and build a strong technical knowledge within the team. There is always someone to discuss solutions and ideas with within the team before presenting the final scope. An internal mentorship program is set up to take care of new team members.Profil
You have commissioning or installation experience of SGT 800 turbines. Or have a solid technical background relevant for Gas Turbine Engineering. It can be a technical degree (ex-Bachelor or Master of Science in Control/Mechanical/Electrical Engineering), or Gas Turbine work experience.
Your enthusiasm for learning and willingness to collaborate with colleagues and interfaces will be highly valued. If you have an interest in process improvement, it will be considered a great advantage as it aligns with one of our focus areas. Excellent communication skills are essential as you will be closely collaborating with both internal teams and our esteemed customers. Proficiency in English is required for effective communication. Comfort and proficiency in working with various IT systems are crucial to succeed in this role. You should be a structured, driven, and open-minded individual who thrives in a dynamic and challenging environment.
The selection process will be ongoing, and positions may be filled before the final application deadline. Therefore, do not hesitate to submit your CV and cover letter to us today.
For any questions or inquiries, please contact the responsible recruiter, Emelie Ring, at emelie.ring@skill.se
Skill is a modern competence company with a wide range of services in recruitment, staffing, HR services, and competence development. We have a strong customer base in technology and industrial companies, as well as in IT and tech.
The right people, in the right place, can change everything - and when people grow, companies grow.
People change - everything.
Skill is a modern competency company with a wide range of services in recuritment, staffing, HR services and skills development. We have strong customer base in technology and industrial companies as well as in IT and tech.
The right people, in the right place, can change everything. When people grow, businesses/companies grow.
