Maintenance Engineer to Quant Stockholm
2022-12-23
We are looking for a Maintenance Engineer to join Quant in Stockholm
We are looking for someone who is passionate about maintenance and sees success in proactive maintenance work. We perform both emergent and preventive maintenance for our customer Exeger and also work to help them maintain and improve the performance of their production facilities. At Quant in Stockholm we have 8 employees where the maintenance department consists of maintenance technicians within both mechanical and electrical, as well as a maintenance engineer and an automation engineer.
Work Details
As a maintenance engineer at Quant Service, you will work on the creation and development of internal service and maintenance processes for proactive and long-term solutions that increase reliability and availability. You will also be responsible for the generation of regular analyses and are expected to provide technical expertise and input into the development of current service agreements. The work takes place in Exeger's premises in Stockholm, which are facilities that use a unique photovoltaic technology to convert all forms of light into electrical energy.
Qualifications
• Extensive work experience in the process industry and/or a university degree in electricity, automation, systems science or equivalent
• In-depth knowledge of maintenance management
• Experience in developing and following Key Performance Indicators (KPI) to drive improvement efforts
• Knowledge of Root Cause Analysis (RCA)
• Knowledge in reading machine documentation, creating quotations and business proposals
• Experience in proactive and systematic work such as life cycle analysis and revision of preventive maintenance instructions
• Very good system knowledge and experience in the use of maintenance systems, as well as more advanced skills in Excel and PowerBi.
Personal qualities
We look for a Maintenance Engineer who is meticulous, has a positive attitude and is service-oriented with a focus on the customer, as well as a role model in terms of safety. To thrive with us, we see that you have a basic technical interest as you will be responsible for producing regular analyses in your area and will be expected to assist with technical area knowledge and input in maintenance development. You are used to communicating in English and Swedish both in speech and writing.
About Quant
Quant is one of the leading global operators in industrial maintenance, operating in a number of industries. For over 30 years, Quant has maintained and improved the safety, productivity and equipment performance of over 400 facilities worldwide. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Quant is a leading provider of professional industrial maintenance services with a global presence, operating worldwide in approximately 90 facilities and employing approximately 2,500 people. From incorporating good safety practices and building the right maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance costs and improving plant performance - our people make a difference!
We offer you an interesting position in modern maintenance operations, with us you will work in a young company that creates opportunities together with our customers. We are passionate about maintenance and take pride in seeing that we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. As an employee of Quant, we can offer a range of benefits in the form of healthcare, commissioned offers and unique insurance policies. For us, safety is paramount and we offer you the conditions to always perform your job safely.
The selection process is ongoing during the application period, so please do not wait to apply and submit your application as soon as you can, but no later than 29 January. If you have any questions about the job, do not hesitate to get in touch!
