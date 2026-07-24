Maintenance Engineer, Automotive - Gothenburg
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2026-07-24
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About SEGULA Technologies
SEGULA Technologies is part of the SEGULA Technologies Group, a global engineering company with more than 15,000 employees across 30 countries. Together, they are involved in a wide range of important projects, leveraging extensive expertise and experience to develop the technologies of tomorrow.
As a consultant at SEGULA Technologies, you will have the opportunity to gain experience across a variety of industries and technical fields. They offer the chance to build valuable professional experience, expand your network, and work in exciting environments with well-known brands.
SEGULA Technologies is always looking for new, brilliant, and bold talent. What are you passionate about? Take on your next challenge with SEGULA!
For more information, visit them at: https://www.segulatechnologies.com/en/
About the role
SEGULA Technologies is looking for a Maintenance Engineer to join its engineering team in Gothenburg. In this role, you will support the maintenance and continuous improvement of engine test facilities, with a particular focus on emission measurements in internal combustion engine (ICE) test cells.
You will be responsible for correlating test cells using combustion engines and validating emission measurement results to ensure reliable and accurate testing. The role offers a combination of practical hands-on work and administrative responsibilities, making it ideal for someone who enjoys both technical problem-solving and coordination.
You will work closely with suppliers, support maintenance planning, coordinate resources, and contribute to the continuous improvement of maintenance processes and testing operations.
Key Responsibilities
• Support maintenance engineering activities for engine test facilities and equipment.
• Perform correlation of ICE test cells using combustion engines.
• Validate emission measurement test results.
• Plan and coordinate maintenance activities and daily work tasks.
• Support continuous improvements of maintenance processes and cost optimization.
• Coordinate with suppliers regarding resource planning, spare parts, and service contracts.
• Support subcontractor-related activities when required.
• Participate in maintenance planning and help optimize equipment availability and productivity.
• Support the development and implementation of maintenance procedures and engineering improvements.
Location: Gothenburg
Employment type: Full-time, Permanent
Employment start date: As agreed with Segula
Profile - who are we looking for?
Qualifications:
• Approximately 2–5 years of relevant experience.
• Experience working with emission measurements in ICE test cells.
• Experience validating measurement test results.
• Experience coordinating maintenance activities and supporting daily operational planning.
• Experience collaborating with suppliers regarding resources, spare parts, or service contracts.
• Ability to work independently while managing a combination of practical and administrative tasks.
• Good communication skills in English, both written and spoken.
Desirable:
• Background in Maritime Engineering.
• Background in Mechatronics.
• Experience working with continuous improvements in maintenance operations.
• Experience supporting maintenance cost optimization.
SEGULA Technologies offers
Exciting assignments with Sweden's leading industrial companies
Collective agreement
Health insurance
Childcare benefit (parental benefit)
Pension benefits, including flexible pension options
Discounts through our benefits platform on gym memberships, fitness equipment, massage, insurance (supplementary insurance or health protection), pension and savings plans (additional contributions or savings products), transportation and travel, as well as lifestyle benefits (discounts on culture, entertainment, and shopping)
Training and professional development opportunities through e-learning
Computer glasses
Application & Contact
Please note that applications and interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the application deadline. Therefore, we encourage you to submit your application as soon as possible.
We are committed to a recruitment process free from discrimination and bias. We welcome applicants regardless of gender, gender identity or expression, age, ethnicity, religion or other beliefs, disability, sexual orientation, or background.
To apply, click on "Submit application" and complete our AI-powered interview. It is a quick and easy way for us to get to know you and your experience, while giving you the opportunity to show us who you are.
The recruitment process
When you apply, you will be invited to complete an AI-powered interview with Hubert related to the position. The next step is a digital legal background check conducted through Fortcheck. After this, reference checks will be carried out digitally using Refensa. Following these steps, SEGULA Technologies will take over the recruitment process. Please note that the role may be filled before the application deadline. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8096023-2114370". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Marketpeople AB
(org.nr 559420-3167), https://jobb.marketpeople.se
Drottningtorget 5 (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Marketpeople Jobbnummer
10010651