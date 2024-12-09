Maintenance engineer
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At Stegra, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
Stegra, formerly know as H2 Green Steel, is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Maintenance Engineer - DRI plant
The Maintenance Engineer is responsible for managing and controlling all mechanical maintenance activities that will be done by DRM staff. The job is to ensure the provision of costs effective, proactive maintenance and engineering services that meet the current and future needs of the production process and hence support the achievement of corporate objectives.
As a Maintenance Engineer you will be part of our upcoming Boden plant, that is nearing completion with its impressive 145-meter direct reduction tower. We're leading the charge in transforming iron ore into sponge iron for our steel products and offering hot briquetted iron for greener, sustainable production. Be part of this pioneering movement as we work to create a market for green steel innovations."
Responsibilities:
Plan and schedule maintenance (PMI) for plant equipment, including HBI Machines, HDRI systems, compressors, pumps, blowers, conveyors, screens, and hydraulic systems.
Identify and implement technical improvements in maintenance based on plant, equipment, and process requirements to ensure continuous improvement.
Prepare and enforce operating standards for new plant equipment and systems to optimize performance and ensure minimal downtime.
Supervise preventative and breakdown maintenance to minimize equipment downtime and ensure high operational standards.
Evaluate and integrate new technologies to reduce maintenance costs and maximize equipment uptime.
Monitor maintenance budgets and expenditures to ensure costs are within planned limits and prepare reports to aid management decision-making.
Lead technical development in maintenance practices to improve the reliability, availability, and cost-efficiency of mechanical equipment.
Provide professional advice and guidance to internal customers on maintenance and engineering issues to support the achievement of corporate production objectives
Qualifications and Experience:
Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
Extensive experience of working as the Maintenance Engineer in a DRI Plant which produces both HBI & HDRI or at least HBI.
Experience in projects, startups or commissioning.
Strong process and technical knowledge in the relevant field.
Experience in ISO systems 9001/14001/45001.
Competences and skills
We are looking for a highly skilled and motivated individual to join our team as a Maintenance Engineer. The ideal candidate will possess strong technical expertise along with excellent communication, problem-solving and analytical abilities. You also:
Have to comprehensive knowledge, understanding and expertise in Safety and Quality standards.
Must have in-depth knowledge on PTW and LOTOTO.
Proficiency in using relevant software and tools Office suite, CMMS systems etc.
Very good oral and written communication skills in English. Basic Swedish skills are considered an advantage.
Self-motivated and possessing the ability to motivate a multilingual and diverse team of professionals.
Flexible to new ideas and approaches, maintaining an encouraging attitude toward colleagues and team members.
Proactive and maintaining a high level of organization.
Collaborative with cross-functional teams, while staying focused on achieving tangible results.
Location: Boden, Sweden.
We are looking for people available to start in March 2025. We are open for non-Swedish candidates that are able to relocate before or around March 2025.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, Stegra offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that Stegra's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Så ansöker du
