Maintenance Engineer
2023-11-23
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
As an Maintenance Engineer, you work with proactive, long-term solutions that increase operational reliability. You will continuously work with the development of the clients service operations, both theoretically and practically.
We are searching for you who get energy from a fast work pace where you manage several contacts and processes in parallel. You will also be responsible for producing regular analyzes within your area and are expected to be able to assist with technical area knowledge and input in the development of maintenance.
Daily tasks
• Actively participate in the department's security work with, among other things, Incident reporting and risk assessments
• Being responsible for the process - reliable maintenance
• Conduct an RCM (Reliability Centered Maintenance) FMEA analysis on selected machines with facts from the maintenance system and information from production personnel.
• For selected machines, update existing preventive maintenance programs for operator maintenance and specialist maintenance using the results of the FMEA analysis.
• For selected machines, update the need for spare parts using the results from the FMEA analysis
• Produce statistics and update key figures to measure the effectiveness of UH operations
• Analyze maintenance-related disturbances through RCA (Root cause analysis) and initiate improvements to reduce the number of disturbances
• Participate in remodeling projects in order to take care of maintenance aspects
• Be part of the project group for new investments in machines to share maintenance aspects with the project. Updating the facility structure/spare parts structure for selected technical facilities and when investing in new equipment in collaboration with other departments. As well as ensuring that the facility is documented to the required extent
To participate in and drive improvement activities within production maintenance
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• Technical education
• Experience in maintenance
• At least 3 years of work experience in the classified area
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• High IT maturity and experienced user of Office 365
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
Formalities
• Assignment period: ASAP - 2033-01-03
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Karlskrona
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
