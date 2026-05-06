Maintenance and Logistics personnel
Stockholm Iceguide AB / Maskinreparatörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskinreparatörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stockholm Iceguide AB i Stockholm
As a Mantainance and Logistics Personnel for Stockholm Adventures you can spend your summer working as part of a fun team and meeting interesting and lovely people from all over the world. What a fantastic way to spend your summer!
Job Description:
To make sure all our equipment (bikes, e-bikes and Segways) are well maintained and serviced periodically throughout the summer. You will be doing regular service to the equipment on a weekly basis.
To assist and coordinate the transport equipment and customers pick up and drop offs within the Stockholm area either by driving them yourself or cooperating with other parties
Who we are looking for:
You should be an outgoing and friendly person who enjoys working as part of a team and delivering excellent customer service. It would be beneficial if you have experience working in the tourism industry.
You should be able to communicate well in English with additional languages being desirable.
You should have good knowledge about bikes and basic notions of mechanics and willing to learn more.
You should be well organised, punctual, perform well under pressure and act under your own initiative.
You should currently live in Stockholm and have basic knowledge of the local area.
You should be an active person and like the outdoors.
You should be able to work mostly weekends and some weekdays during the months of June, July and August.
If this sounds like you, please email your CV and a cover letter detailing your motivation to be a part of our team, to info@stockholmadventures.com
.
Please apply soonest as we are recruiting now! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22
E-post: info@stockholmadventures.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Maintenance & Logistics". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stockholm Iceguide AB
(org.nr 556958-0250)
Kungsbro Strand 21 (visa karta
)
112 26 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
9894872